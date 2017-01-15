News Ticker

Obama extends sanctions in hostile goodbye to Mugabe

15th January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Zimbabwe 0

OUTGOING US President Barack Obama put beyond any doubt his abhorrence for President Robert Mugabe’s leadership style last Friday when his outgoing administrationd extended its sanctions against the Harare regime by another year.

According to Newzimbabwe.com Zimbabwe’s opposition welcomed the development but a Zanu PF minister scorned the move, describing it as inconsequential from an Obama government nearing its end.

Among the countries also targeted for a hostile goodbye by Obama were known American rivals such as Cuba and Russia.

The sanctions were extended in conformity with the Washington’s national emergency policies aimed at dealing with perceived “threats” in Cuba and Venezuela, along with Iran, Libya, Ukraine, Zimbabwe and countries Washington claims “support terrorism.”

“It is a very good move but sadly these sanctions have not had the impact that was expected by the people because our understanding was that these sanctions were a travel ban but you will find that Mugabe is all over New York,” said MDC-T deputy spokesperson and Bulawayo East legislator Thabitha Khumalo.

“It is a good move but at the end of the day you would find that as Zimbabweans we have not benefitted.”

PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume also saw nothing wrong with the US government extending sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“If Zimbabwe wants to engage with the community of nations, to be friends with the world, it knows what to do; it has to adjust certain behaviours, laws and attitudes towards international obligations and treaties and once it does that, we will be welcomed in the community of nations.

“But as it is, we are not taking any steps to try and behave like a normal country. So, America has a right to choose its friends and enemies depending on its own norms and standards that it seeks to follow,” Mafume said.
Barack Obama

No surprise

Jealous Mawarire, spokesperson for Joice Mujuru’s ZimPF, said the decision to extend sanctions against Mugabe and his cronies was not surprising.

“This is not surprising because the human rights record of Mugabe’s regime has not improved over the years. If anything, the regime is growing more and more repressive,” he said.

The US in 2001 enacted the controversial Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) in attempts to force a change of behaviour by the Harare regime.

The sanctions were imposed at the height of invasions on white owned land by President Mugabe’s militant followers, poll theft and rights abuses.

The travel embargo and asset freeze has however, been criticised for failing to achieve its objectives as the Zanu PF regime continues on a brutal path, the latest being assaults, arbitrary arrests and abductions on critics.

The sanctions, which have been reviewed annually, targeted members of President Mugabe’s inner circle, the military top brass and associated companies accused of undermining democracy in the country.

Looking to Trump

Former Information Minister and now Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo poured scorn on the latest decision by Washington to extend its sanctions.

“Obama? Is that the name of a lame duck or what?” Moyo quipped.

“A new (Donald) Trump administration is taking over (this) week and that presents an opportunity for the US and Zimbabwe to reset their relationship and re-engage in pursuit of mutual interests.

“This calls for a new pragmatism. It’s better to be optimistic about that prospect than to worry about Obama whose approach to Africa has been shameful and disastrous.”

Moyo, as then information minister, is also among President Mugabe’s close officials who were slapped with a travel ban.

However, the Zanu PF led government has often sent conflicting signals around sanctions depending on the moment.

One hand, Zanu PF has rubbished the sanctions, dismissing them as inconsequential due to their failure to force a change of administration in Harare.

On another hand, they have conveniently used the york of sanctions as the main reason behind the Harare administration’s monumental leadership failures. –

Related Posts
‘Unseen’ man molests granny . . . War as she confronts neighbour about the creature
‘Unseen’ man molests granny . . . War as she confronts neighbour about the creature
AT 79 she’s sexually attractive but sadly to the wrong “person”. Such is the sad story of a Gwabalanda woman who is being tormented by a mysterious creature and has not ...
READ MORE
State security ups surveillance as Zanu (PF) panics
State security ups surveillance as Zanu (PF) panics
HARARE - State-sponsored human rights abuses are set to rise as the Zanu (PF) government steps up surveillance of the opposition and internal rebels believed to be on the verge ...
READ MORE
As Kasukuwere’s 50 bed room mansion gets to completion stage; questions mount
As Kasukuwere’s 50 bed room mansion gets to completion stage; questions mount
ZANU PF national commissar and newly appointed Local government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere's 50 bed rooms mansion is now complete amid mounting demands that he explains where he got the money. ZANU-PF cadres ...
READ MORE
Why Mugabe, Zuma let migrants down
Why Mugabe, Zuma let migrants down
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe and his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma let down immigrants in South Africa — including millions of Zimbabweans — during their crucial meetings last week when Mugabe ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe political parties in serious financial crisis
Zimbabwe political parties in serious financial crisis
ZIMBABWE’S major political parties are in the red, as the economic hardships which have swept over industries and the general population take a toll on their operations. This threatens to make ...
READ MORE
The body of the late National Hero Cde Msipa yesterday arrived in the Midlands.(Picture by Patrick Chitumba)
Disappointment at Msipa’s burial
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe’s speech at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday, at the burial of former Cabinet minister Cephas Msipa, was more noteworthy for what he omitted ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa sucked in property wrangle
Mnangagwa sucked in property wrangle
ACTING President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sucked into a property wrangle in which a Harare-based Cypriot businessman has invoked his name to wrest a multi-million business complex, from his co-shareholder. According ...
READ MORE
Critics Say Zanu PF Factionalism Fueling Zimbabwe Economic Crisis
Critics Say Zanu PF Factionalism Fueling Zimbabwe Economic Crisis
HARARE—President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday called for unity in his party but his critics are worried that Zanu PF Politburo did not come out with tangible plans for tackling key ...
READ MORE
Grace Mugabe under fire over ‘disgusting’ $1.4m diamond ring
Grace Mugabe under fire over ‘disgusting’ $1.4m diamond ring
Cape Town – Zimbabwe opposition parties have reportedly slammed First Lady Grace Mugabeover her love for an "extravagant" life after it emerged last week that she had purchase a diamond ...
READ MORE
Grace allies fired from Zanu PF Midlands
Grace allies fired from Zanu PF Midlands
GWERU - The Zanu PF Midlands provincial executive has passed a vote of no confidence in seven executive members from the main wing, the women’s league and youth league. The affected ...
READ MORE
‘Unseen’ man molests granny . . . War
State security ups surveillance as Zanu (PF) panics
As Kasukuwere’s 50 bed room mansion gets to
Why Mugabe, Zuma let migrants down
Zimbabwe political parties in serious financial crisis
Disappointment at Msipa’s burial
Mnangagwa sucked in property wrangle
Critics Say Zanu PF Factionalism Fueling Zimbabwe Economic
Grace Mugabe under fire over ‘disgusting’ $1.4m diamond
Grace allies fired from Zanu PF Midlands

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News