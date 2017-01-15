News Ticker

Econet, minister trade blows over Zim data tariff hikes

15th January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Technology 0

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s biggest telecoms company by subscriber numbers has literally taken the war to the communications minister as the data tariffs saga takes a nasty turn.

Econet has accused ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira of “inconstitency and duplicity”, at the same time urging the government to “move decisively against the capture of this all-important industry by an individual [Mandiwanzira]”.

“Since his appointment to the ministry he has behaved as if he is the minister of the government-owned entities alone, and has been relentlessly attacking us without just cause and reversing the gains that this sector has made over the years,” Econet said in a statement.

The company defended its seemingly higher tariffs, saying “being the only operator that has paid the punitive licence renewal fee of US$137.5-million (R1.85-billion) and being the only operator that is owed millions of dollars by government-owned competitors in respect of interconnection charges, our pricing structures are bound to be more expensive than those of our government-owned competitors”.

The accusations follow an uproar by both subscribers and the government after Econet hiked its voice and data tariffs. Two weeks ago, the country’s Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) set floor prices for data and voice calls.

Potraz said this was after meetings with all three mobile operators – Econet, Telecel Zimbabwe and NetOne. Telecel and NetOne are state-owned entities.

Econet then “complied” with the set tariffs and hiked its tariffs to $2 cents per MB of data and $12 cents per minute voice call, after which subscribers complained that the charge was too high.

Mandiwanzira immediately issued a statement that he had directed an immediate suspension of the tariff hike. He described the hike as “unparalleled and extortionist”, saying it was “gluttonous corporate greed”.

This seemed to be a veiled attack on Econet as it was the only firm that had hiked tariffs, with the other two saying they were in talks with the regulator and would hike if need be.

Econet Wireless

@econetzimbabwe

Public Statement

But following the direct attack by Econet on Saturday, Mandiwanzira warned the mobile firm that its statement was “highly political and defamatory”.

“The political undertones of the statement, which takes a dig at the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services and myself, are alarming. I urge the company to stay away from politics and stick to its core mandate of business,” he said.

“Rather than attack the minister and the government it is advisable that Econet should address concerns by its subscribers who are and have been losing money through seemingly fraudulent billing that makes data credit disappear even when subscribers have not used it. These complaints have come to my office, Potraz, and are widely shared on social media.

“It may also be in their best interests to explain to their subscribers why their new tariffs were far higher than the floor price which they claim to have been complying to,” he said.

Mandiwanzira said that had it not been for Potraz, Econet would have charged far more than the tariffs it eventually implemented.

“I would also like to advise that, instead of issuing statements attacking government and my person, the company must take responsibility for its active role in seeking to draw more revenue from its subscribers, details of which are now public knowledge.

“It is also on record that Econet top management have been to my office, not only once, pleading that I do not approve proposals to decrease tariffs and that they be increased instead because its business was suffering and on the verge of being called out by European banks from which they have received loans,” Mandiwanzira said.

Africa News Agency

Related Posts
Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF ‘steals’ another Christmas
Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF ‘steals’ another Christmas
HARARE - With only four days left before Christmas, critics of President Robert Mugabe and his ruling post-congress Zanu PF say the majority of Zimbabweans face worsening poverty and are ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe on tipping point as Robert Mugabe regime run out of ideas
Zimbabwe on tipping point as Robert Mugabe regime run out of ideas
ZIMBABWE faces a moment of truth in the coming days as all socio-economic fundamentals that are in free-fall collude in what could be the country’s tipping point in its long ...
READ MORE
Econet rejects infrastructure sharing
Econet rejects infrastructure sharing
ZIMBABWE’s largest mobile telecoms network, Econet Wireless, says it will not share its massive mobile money infrastructure with competitors until it generates a significant return on investments made in a ...
READ MORE
Apple thwarts geeks, investors probing smartwatch components
Apple thwarts geeks, investors probing smartwatch components
Apple Inc managed to frustrate gadget lovers and investors desperate to find out the components of its new smartwatch on Friday, encasing its chips in tough resin and using rare ...
READ MORE
Last supper: Robert Mugabe’s days in office are numbered as economy implodes
Last supper: Robert Mugabe’s days in office are numbered as economy implodes
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe is a besieged man, his aura of invincibility appears to have all but gone as protests pop up like mushroom in summer, while calls for his removal ...
READ MORE
Microsoft won’t reach Windows 10 goal in 2018
Microsoft won’t reach Windows 10 goal in 2018
New York - Microsoft, which last year pledged to get Windows 10 on 1 billion devices within two to three years, said it will not meet that goal for its ...
READ MORE
U.S., Apple ratchet up rhetoric in fight over encryption
U.S., Apple ratchet up rhetoric in fight over encryption
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion on Friday seeking to compel Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to comply with a judge's order to unlock the encrypted iPhone belonging ...
READ MORE
EU seeks UN-observed Zimbabwe polls
EU seeks UN-observed Zimbabwe polls
THE European Union (EU) is reportedly planning to convince President Robert Mugabe’s government to allow United Nations emissaries to observe the 2018 elections, NewsDay has learnt. BY RICHARD CHIDZA Diplomatic sources told ...
READ MORE
War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa
Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Mujuru
WAR VETERANS minister Christopher Mutsvangwa has heaped praise on former Vice-President Joice Mujuru for her role in the liberation struggle, though last year he was the first to dispute claims ...
READ MORE
Mujuru followers get death threats
Mujuru followers get death threats
HARARE - Supporters of former Vice President Joice Mujuru and her People First project say they are receiving death threats for campaigning for her and the movement. Victims of the terror ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF ‘steals’ another Christmas
Zimbabwe on tipping point as Robert Mugabe regime
Econet rejects infrastructure sharing
Apple thwarts geeks, investors probing smartwatch components
Last supper: Robert Mugabe’s days in office are
Microsoft won’t reach Windows 10 goal in 2018
U.S., Apple ratchet up rhetoric in fight over
EU seeks UN-observed Zimbabwe polls
Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Mujuru
Mujuru followers get death threats

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News