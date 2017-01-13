News Ticker

British Minister blank on what to do about Zimbabwe

13th January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Zimbabwe 0

Britain’s Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Tobias Ellwood has refused to speculate on what will happen in Zimbabwe in the next six months but added that Whitehall is working closely with Zimbabwe’s neighbouring countries to provide the necessary support for its people.

He had been asked by avid Zimbabwe watcher Kate Hoey what role the British government was going to play over the next six months or so as these will be crucial to the people of Zimbabwe.

“Obviously, our relationship has been strained because of the current leadership,” Ellwood responded.

“She speaks about six months, and who knows what will happen in those six months, but we are working closely with the neighbouring countries to provide the necessary support for the people, who are suffering more than ever before under the current President’s regime.”

Though relations between Zimbabwe and Britain have been strained for years, Whitehall seems to be warming up to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over.

It also seems to refer Movement for Democratic Change vice-president Nelson Chamisa to party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who has been at the helm of the party for the past 18 years.

Q & A

Kate Hoey Labour, Vauxhall– The Foreign Secretary and Ministers will be aware of the deteriorating situation in Zimbabwe, economically and politically. What role can the British Government play over the next six months or so, which will be crucial to the people of Zimbabwe?

Tobias Ellwood The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs- The hon. Lady knows the country very well indeed. Obviously, our relationship has been strained because of the current leadership. She speaks about six months, and who knows what will happen in those six months, but we are working closely with the neighbouring countries to provide the necessary support for the people, who are suffering more than ever before under the current President’s regime.

