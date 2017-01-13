Pastor Mugadza says President Mugabe to die in October 2017, thus says the Lord

KARIBA-BASED Pastor Patrick Mugadza says God has told him that President Robert Mugabe will breathe his last on October 17 this year.

Speaking in Harare during an interview, Thursday, the controversial pastor said 2017 is a special year because of the number 7 as it also coincides with 37 years of Zanu PF rule.

“I just want to tell you something concerning the year 2017. It is a very special year because of number SEVEN and at the same time also, 2017 collides with 37 years by which Zanu PF has been ruling this beautiful nation of Zimbabwe, but something is going to be happening also, which is very critical for us to know. It is not to say that I am glad to announce this but, I am just saying it because that’s what God told me,” said Mugadza.

He added, “It was on the 26th of December 2016 when I was in prayer and God said to me this coming year 2017 the President is dying and he told me that he is dying on 17th of October, like I said earlier on that I am not happy for somebody to die but, this is something that is going to happen.”

“People may ask me if what he does not die. I do not know how much he believes in prayer but he has to do something about this prophecy.”

Mugadza said if Mugabe does what he has to do he may not die, giving reference to the biblical Hezekiah quoting the book of Isaiah 38 which says “This is what the Lord says: Put your house in order, because you are going to die; you will not recover.”

“I would not want to force anyone to believe this but I am just saying it because this is what God told me, so it is up to the individuals to believe if it is going to happen or not,” Mugadza further said.

On what Mugabe ought to do to save his life, Mugadza said the President has to go public and confess that he does not want to die.

“He has to go public about it but he is old anyway. I think its ok for him to go home.

“He has been ruining this beautiful nation. Zanu PF has been evil and I am not saying because I am against him. I am bitter yes, angry but, I have asked God to forgive me. What I am saying now has nothing to do with my bitterness,” Mugadza said.

Pastor Mugadza came to prominence in December 2015 when he was arrested in Victoria Falls for staging a one man demonstration carrying a placard written “Mr President the people are suffering”.

In January 2015, a Malawian prophet, Austin Liabunya, said “Mugabe’s biological clock will not tick beyond this year”.