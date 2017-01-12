News Ticker

ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira backs off from data tariff increases

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Technology 0

The Minister of ICT, Supa Mandiwanzira has just issued a statement announcing the suspension of tariff increases on mobile data.

The suspension follows a major outcry from consumers following an activation of floor prices on mobile data bundles.

POTRAZ, the country’s telecoms regulator issued a directive to all mobile operatorsto charge at least 2 cents per MB on data and 12 cents per minute on voice calls starting from the 9th of January 2017. On the 11th of January, Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s largest operator changed its tariffs in line with this triggering a flood of complaints.

Yesterday, when the tariffs came into effect, Mandiwanzira was bombarded with questions on social media and he promised to get to the bottom of the issue.

You can read his statement below.

In the last few minutes, I have conversed with the Potraz Chairman and with the kind permission of the Acting Minister of ICT, Postal & Courier Services, Cde. Prisca Mupfumira, I have directed an immediate suspension of the tariff increases that were effected two days ago, to the dismay of many mobile phone users.

I have been told that the new prices were actually proposed by the mobile operators to the regulator. While it is conceivable that the price of data may go up, the margin by which the prices have gone up is shockingly high and can only reflect insensitivity to fellow Zimbabweans and gluttonous corporate greed.

Internet is now a key driver of economic growth – innovation, entrepreneurship and government service delivery. Internet access is at the centre of all development. It, therefore, follows that it must be accessible – physically and financially. I share and sympathise with concerns expressed by a multitude of Zimbabwean internet users that the recently effected data prices are unparalleled and extortionist.
Unreasonable data prices, especially in a high literacy country like ours, undermine our huge investments in human capital, broadband infrastructure and the ability to attract investment.

My Ministry’s Innovation Fund initiative, which has raised more than $6 million to date, is premised on affordable broadband and growth opportunities in on-line enterprises in Zimbabwe and beyond.

On the occasion of the official opening of the Chikato Community Information Centre in Masvingo last month, our President, His Excellency Cde Robert Mugabe, spoke passionately about his desire to bring marginalized communities, especially in rural areas, onto the information superhighway. This in itself, is instructive that broadband access must be affordable.

Given the astronomical rates that have been charged over the last two days, it may be necessary and morally correct to get the concerned mobile networks to refund their subscribers. This shall be on the agenda when I undertake a comprehensive review of the developments of the last two days on the first day of my return from leave on January the 30th.

Let me take this opportunity to wish all Zimbabweans, a happy and stress-free new year.

Ends.

Issued by: Hon Supa Collins Mandiwanzira, MP
Minister of ICT, Postal & Courier Services

Related Posts
MDC Deputies’ appointments divide opinion as more details emerge
MDC Deputies’ appointments divide opinion as more details emerge
HARARE - The appointments of Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri last week as MDC vice presidents to add to Thokozani Khupe has created a lot of debate among political and ...
READ MORE
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 6, 2012 file photo, Zimbabwean Deputy President Joice Mujuru talks to the press outside the magistrates courts in Harare, after an inquest into the death of her late husband. Mujuru, once seen as a possible successor to president Robert Mugabe, has been linked to an alleged plot to assassinate the 90-year-old leader, a state-run newspaper reported Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)
Zanu PF bigwigs press panic button
HARARE - With former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) continuing to attract dozens of disgruntled senior Zanu PF officials to its ranks, the ruling party is stepping ...
READ MORE
Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena
Robert Mugabe’s warring loyalists takes wars Twitter
Harare – Social media network Twitter turned into a battleground early this week as President Robert Mugabe’s cabinet ministers took each other on over the just-ended Heroes’ Day and Defence ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (C) inspects an honor guard on October 28, 2014 during the official opening of the second session of the parliament in Harare. Mugabe opened parliament on October 28 with a warning that locals who front for foreign firms trying to dodge indigenisation laws face "decisive action". In 2007, Zimbabwe enacted a so-called "indigenisation law," forcing foreign-owned firms to hand over at least 51 percent of shareholding to local partners. AFP PHOTO / JEKESAI NJIKIZANA
Robert Mugabe deployed army to crush opposition ahead of 2008 polls
HARARE—Former Masvingo Resident Minister and Member of Parliament for Mwenezi East, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, has sensationally claimed that President Robert Mugabe personally deployed members of the Zimbabwe National Army to ...
READ MORE
‘Lay your ass down and stop flying around the world’ – Mujuru tells Mugabe
‘Lay your ass down and stop flying around the world’ – Mujuru tells Mugabe
“WE know what has gone wrong … and we have the solutions,” former Vice President Joice Mujuru told thousands of supporters of her Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) party at rally ...
READ MORE
Daggers out for Mugabe as party loyalty falters
Daggers out for Mugabe as party loyalty falters
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe is confronted by a whispering crusade within his beleaguered Zanu PF party started by some of his deputies and lieutenants vying to succeed him. Mugabe also ...
READ MORE
Huawei rips off NetOne $100m
Huawei rips off NetOne $100m
STATE-OWNED mobile phone operator NetOne, currently rocked by a series of scandals, was ripped off about US$100 million in a controversial multi-million-dollar equipment deal with a Chinese technology firm Huawei. ...
READ MORE
Opposition Wants Mugabe to Step Up Drought Relief Efforts
Opposition Wants Mugabe to Step Up Drought Relief Efforts
HARARE—The Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai has urged President Robert Mugabe to call a special Cabinet meeting this week to tackle the hunger situation that is threatening ...
READ MORE
‘Chiyangwa mansion mystery-fire a traditional ritual act gone wrong’ – Report
‘Chiyangwa mansion mystery-fire a traditional ritual act gone wrong’ – Report
HARARE – The mysterious fire at Harare controversial businessman Phillip Chiyangwa’s famous multi-million dollar luxurious Borrowdale mansion was a result of ritual act that took a horrible dramatic turn, thezimbabwenewslive ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe floods claims lives
Zimbabwe floods claims lives
KADOMA - Police have released the names of people who died when the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by heavy floods at Ngwazani River bridge near Kadoma. Police ...
READ MORE
MDC Deputies’ appointments divide opinion as more details
Zanu PF bigwigs press panic button
Robert Mugabe’s warring loyalists takes wars Twitter
Robert Mugabe deployed army to crush opposition ahead
‘Lay your ass down and stop flying around
Daggers out for Mugabe as party loyalty falters
Huawei rips off NetOne $100m
Opposition Wants Mugabe to Step Up Drought Relief
‘Chiyangwa mansion mystery-fire a traditional ritual act gone
Zimbabwe floods claims lives

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News