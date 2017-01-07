News Ticker

Magaya trial: a dozen of witnesses to testify

7th January 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts, Headline 0

ELEVEN witnesses have been lined up to testify against Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya, who is facing charges of rape, when his trial takes off at the High Court next month. Magaya, accused of raping a 25-year-old former congregant, will go on trial on February 20.

With a high profile and prominent in national and international religious spheres, Magaya’s case will be closely watched by the media and those in Christian circles.

According to the indictment, the complainant used to be a congregant at PHD Ministries. She reportedly accepted an invitation from the self-styled prophet to visit him and was shown around the house.

Magaya allegedly left the woman in a room inside the house and later returned naked. It is alleged that Magaya raped the woman once. After the offence, he allegedly gave her $200 and she later reported the incident to her boyfriend in July 2015.

However, in November last year, the complainant sought to withdraw the charges claiming she was being threatened with unspecified action by unidentified people allegedly against the criminal trial of Magaya.

The prosecution refused to drop the rape charges, prompting the clergyman’s lawyers to refer the case to the Constitutional Court.The application was granted. The apex court will decide on the constitutionality of prosecuting a rape suspect following the withdrawal of a report by the complainant.

Granting the application for referral, Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro, ruled that the Concourt should decide whether or not the decision by the Acting Prosecutor-General to indict Magaya when the complainant confessed that the rape allegations were false violated his constitutional rights.

Apart from the Magaya rape trial, the High Court will this term alone hear 45 murder cases and one robbery case between this month and March.

The National Prosecuting Authority has since notified authorities in charge of prisons in Bindura, Marondera, Karoi, Mt Darwin, Murehwa, Kadoma, Chinhoyi and Mutoko to make arrangements and transfer the murder suspects held in their prisons to Harare prisons immediately.

Police have been advised to ensure that witnesses are available to attend court on time.

“The subpoenas for all witnesses for the cases set down for this period have been sent to you for distribution to the various police stations and for the services to the witnesses,” reads the notice to Deputy Commissioner General of Police (Crime) Godwin Matanga.

Meanwhile, the newly opened Masvingo High Court will hear 22 murder cases when the judicial year opens. The court was officially opened in May last year.

The first ever High Court to be opened in Masvingo in post-independence Zimbabwe is manned by two judges—Justices Joseph Martin Mafusire and Garainesu Mawadze.

Masvingo became the third city to house the High Court after Harare and Bulawayo. – Herald

Related Posts
Zimbabwe a ‘potential conflict zone’
Zimbabwe a ‘potential conflict zone’
A LEADING research institute has added Zimbabwe to its potential conflict zone or flashpoints watch list as the country’s economic situation fast deteriorates amid unprecedented company closures and massive job ...
READ MORE
Make fun of Robert Mugabe at your peril
Make fun of Robert Mugabe at your peril
Harare - A photo mashup, posted on Facebook, shows 92-year-old Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe posing cozily with singer Rihanna and wearing hip hop garb, including a baseball cap that sits ...
READ MORE
Moyo’s daughter Zanele bled to death
Moyo’s daughter Zanele bled to death
BULAWAYO - Zanele Moyo, the daughter of Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo bled to her death in her Cape Town apartment bathroom, a dramatic new photograph shows. ...
READ MORE
MDC cautious over Zanu-PF in-fighting
MDC cautious over Zanu-PF in-fighting
WELSHMAN Ncube, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), said his party was unlikely to make any overtures to ousted ZANU-PF members any time soon, but adopt a wait ...
READ MORE
Magaya, Makandiwa war a sign of the times: AFM pastor
Magaya, Makandiwa war a sign of the times: AFM pastor
They both deny fighting each other although they last met six years ago and hardly speak to each other, even on the phone. By XOLISANI NCUBE Despite “serving a same master — ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Makes More Arrests in Connection with Protests
Zimbabwe Makes More Arrests in Connection with Protests
HARARE—Tensions are climbing in cash-strapped Zimbabwe. Civil servants took heed for a call to strike Wednesday after their wages went unpaid for a third time in the past year. A court released ...
READ MORE
‘Zanu PF bigwigs want Robert Mugabe out’
‘Zanu PF bigwigs want Robert Mugabe out’
BULAWAYO - Zanu PF national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, has accused some senior party officials of harbouring overweening ambition and fanning divisions in the warring former liberation movement by plotting ...
READ MORE
MDC MP acquitted
MDC MP acquitted
MUTARE - MDC MP for Mutasa Central Trevor Saruwaka, who was accused of contravening the Public Order and Security Act (Posa), has been acquitted. Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture ruled that charges ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s loyalists happy despite the economic collapse
Robert Mugabe’s loyalists happy despite the economic collapse
HARARE - Despite the myriad political and economic challenges ravaging Zimbabwe, President Robert Mugabe’s post-congress Zanu PF says its much-maligned government has done well over the past 36 years, blaming ...
READ MORE
Econet unleashes State security agents on The Source
Econet unleashes State security agents on The Source
THE Deputy Sheriff early Thursday swooped on a news agency The Source over a story that involves telecommunications giant, Econet Wireless. The raid on the Harare-based news agency relates to two ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe a ‘potential conflict zone’
Make fun of Robert Mugabe at your peril
Moyo’s daughter Zanele bled to death
MDC cautious over Zanu-PF in-fighting
Magaya, Makandiwa war a sign of the times:
Zimbabwe Makes More Arrests in Connection with Protests
‘Zanu PF bigwigs want Robert Mugabe out’
MDC MP acquitted
Robert Mugabe’s loyalists happy despite the economic collapse
Econet unleashes State security agents on The Source

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

UK Care Worker threatens suicide over Harare dance-hall scum

5th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Stunner’s wife Olinda Chapel was live on facebook social media this  afternoon threatening to commit suicide after she was cheated countless times. Stunner and Olinda Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme is officially married Olinda married […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News