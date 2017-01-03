News Ticker

Incandescent Moyo throws toys out of the pram over Mnangagwa I’m the boss cup

3rd January 2017 Staff Reporter Headline, Zimbabwe 0

ZANU PF politburo member and Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo took the ruling party’s succession fights to another level yesterday after he reacted angrily to pictures of Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa holding a cup inscribed “I am the boss” which was posted on social media platforms.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Moyo, using his micro-blogging Twitter account, immediately attached political connotations to the message, which he described as “a power grab narrative”.

In one of the pictures, Mnangagwa, who is believed to be President Robert Mugabe’s heir apparent, but facing internal insurrection to his bid, poses with his self-proclaimed ally, Energy Mutodi, toasting a glass of wine with the VP using the labelled cup.

In another picture, Mnangagwa is seen sitting next to an unidentified man holding the same cup and on the table in front of them are two bottles of mineral water.

Moyo, who has publicly expressed his dislike of Mnangagwa’s political ambitions, said it was wrong for the Acting President to parade himself while holding a cup with such words.

“When pictures not only tell more than a thousand words, but also deepen the power grab narrative!” Moyo claimed.

When one of Moyo’s followers urged for a truce between the two politicians, the Tsholotsho North MP retorted: “Siyana neni iwe (Leave me alone). Everybody knows that the Boss is Gushungo (Mugabe). One Boss at a time, please! Kumhanya hakusi kusvika veduwe (There is no need to rush).”

While Moyo continues against Mugabe’s advice to rave and rant at Mnangagwa and other opponents, the VP has scoffed at his adversaries, at one time comparing them to “little puppies”.

“They will continue to bark while we will continue to work,” Mnangagwa was quoted as saying last year as the internal fissures gnawing at the ruling party threatened to tip the former liberation movement over.

Mnangagwa is embroiled in a bitter succession battle with a group of young Zanu PF politicians going by the moniker G40 who are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to block his ascendancy to Zimbabwe’s top job.

G40 is reportedly sympathetic to First Lady Grace to take over power from her ailing soon-to-be 93-year-old husband.

Moyo is a leading proponent of the G40 group that also includes Zanu PF national commissar and Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere. – NewsDay

Related Posts
Grace, Mnangagwa face off
Grace, Mnangagwa face off
HARARE - There were suggestions yesterday that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s surprising decision to back little known Terence Mukupe as Zanu PF’s candidate for the Harare East constituency in next ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime blasts Julius Malema for taking sides with Zimbabwean people
Zimbabwe regime blasts Julius Malema for taking sides with Zimbabwean people
HARARE - Embattled Zimbabwe regime yesterday blasted South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for openly declaring his support for violent protestors whose ill-fated “shutdown of Zimbabwe” was ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean Prime Minister-designate Morgan Tsvangirai answers a question during a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner (not pictured) at Quai d'Orsay palace, in Paris, France, 18 November 2008. Tsvangirai was cautiously optimistic regarding the political future of Zimbabwe but stated that negotiations with President Robert Mugabe will not go on forever. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS (zu dpa 0883) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++
Tsvangirai targets Harare in 2018 poll
HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC targets to register about 800 000 voters in Harare alone, as the party prepares for the 2018 election. By Mugove Tafirenyika Since formation of the ...
READ MORE
Teenagers steal 7k from boyfriend’s place
Teenagers steal 7k from boyfriend’s place
TWO Dangamvura teenagers were hauled before the courts on allegations of stealing $6 500 from a boyfriend’s place which they handed over to bouncers for safekeeping. Bridget Mhlanga (18) of House ...
READ MORE
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya gestures during an interview in Harare, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Woman files lawsuit to challenge RBZ Governor’s Doctorate
HARARE - A Harare woman has filed a lawsuit in which she is challenging Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor “Dr” John Panonetsa Mangudya to show that he is a ...
READ MORE
Zanu-PF praises kind Grace Mugabe
Zanu-PF praises kind Grace Mugabe
Harare - Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe is a “kind-hearted, considerate and magnanimous human being”, the ruling ZANU-PF party said Sunday, denying claims she is behind the evictions of dozens of families ...
READ MORE
MDC-T gears for 17th anniversary celebrations
MDC-T gears for 17th anniversary celebrations
THE opposition MDC-T holds its 17th anniversary celebrations on Saturday in Bulawayo, with officials saying the event will be low-key owing to the harsh economic climate. BY NQOBANI NDLOVU The celebrations will ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe and his loyalists blow $35m on phone calls
Robert Mugabe and his loyalists blow $35m on phone calls
HARARE - Zimbabwe's profligate government officials blew a whopping $35 million on phone calls in 2015 alone, calling into serious question the commitment of President Robert Mugabe’s under-pressure administration to ...
READ MORE
Mujuru tears into Robert Mugabe
Mujuru tears into Robert Mugabe
HARARE - Former Vice President Joice Mujuru — who formally presented herself to the nation on Tuesday as the leader of the new political outfit, Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) — ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe Hauled To Court Over Bond Notes
Robert Mugabe Hauled To Court Over Bond Notes
Harare,- The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has filed an urgent chamber application in the High Court seeking an order to set aside a law promulgated by President Robert Mugabe ...
READ MORE
Grace, Mnangagwa face off
Zimbabwe regime blasts Julius Malema for taking sides
Tsvangirai targets Harare in 2018 poll
Teenagers steal 7k from boyfriend’s place
Woman files lawsuit to challenge RBZ Governor’s Doctorate
Zanu-PF praises kind Grace Mugabe
MDC-T gears for 17th anniversary celebrations
Robert Mugabe and his loyalists blow $35m on
Mujuru tears into Robert Mugabe
Robert Mugabe Hauled To Court Over Bond Notes

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News