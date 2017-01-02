News Ticker

False prophets Magaya, Makandiwa, rapped over false promises

2nd January 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s fake prophets Emmanuel Makandiwa and Walter Magaya told their followers and millions of Zimbabweans that 2016 was going to be the year of gold.

They promised wealth and good fortunes to many people but things did not turn out that way.

As demonstrated by nationwide money shortages affecting government and private individuals, 2016 was one of the most difficult years for Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the start of last year, preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa said Zimbabwe will experience economic revival while his contemporary Walter Magaya termed it: financial overflow for the country.

Reflecting on this misinformation and problems seen last year, Bulawayo preacher Steve Blomefield has asked the pair to make a public apology or risk being called false prophets.

In his twitter message, Blomefield had unkind words for Makandiwa and Magaya who made headlines last year for preaching hope and prosperity when thing were about to take a turn for the worst.

Nationwide protests, bond notes money, civil servants salary delays and company closures was among the main highlights of 2016 problems.

