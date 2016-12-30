News Ticker

Putin: US envoys won’t be expelled in response to sanctions

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter Headline, World 0

MOSCOW — In a rare break from the diplomatic tradition of reciprocal punishment, Russian President Vladi­mir Putin said Friday he would not deport U.S. diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to U.S. hacking sanctions, as Russia looks to cultivate relations with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“We won’t create problems for American diplomats,” Putin said in a statement released by his press service Friday afternoon, adding that Russia retained the right to punish U.S. diplomats in the future. He said he would “plan further steps for restoring the Russian-American relationship based on the policies enacted by the administration of President Donald Trump.”

The surprising decision came just hours after the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that Putin expel 35 U.S. diplomats and close two properties used by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as part of a growing diplomatic slugfest over Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The measures were suggested one day after President Obama announced he would expel 35 Russian diplomats from the United States and order the closure of Russian-owned facilities on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and on Long Island in New York believed to have been used for intelligence purposes.

The announcement culminates months of vigorous internal debate over whether and how to respond to Russia’s unprecedented election-year provocations, ranging from the hacks of the Democratic National Committee to the targeting of state electoral systems. (The Washington Post)

“It is regrettable that the Obama administration, which started out by restoring our ties, is ending its term in an anti-Russia agony. RIP,” Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote Friday on Twitter.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a statement carried by the Interfax news service, called for 31 employees of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and four diplomats from the U.S. Consulate General in St. Petersburg to be declared “persona non grata” and forced to leave the country.

Further, he suggested the Russian government ban the use of a vacation cottage, or dacha, on the outskirts of Moscow often used for holiday receptions and a warehouse in the Russian capital used by diplomatic staff.

“We hope that these proposals will be considered as quickly as possible,” Lavrov said, portraying the response as symmetrical to the U.S. measures. “Of course, we cannot leave such acts unanswered; reciprocity is a diplomatic law in international relations.”

Lavrov also denied accusations made by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russian state-backed hackers had leaked information about former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in order to sway the election in favor of her opponent, President-elect Donald Trump.

Russian politicians and officials have been sounding off for the last day on how to respond to the Obama administration’s sweeping measures against Russia, the largest mass expulsion of diplomats since the United States expelled 51 Russian diplomats in 2001 for spying. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, promised Friday that Russia’s response would “cause serious discomfort to the American side.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

But other Russian officials have suggested hedging the response, so as not to antagonize the incoming Trump administration, which Moscow has hoped will be more amenable to its interests. They, like Medvedev, have sought to focus blame for the new sanctions on the Obama administration, which is in its final month.

“Countermeasures, which are typically mandatory, should be weighted in this case, considering the known circumstances of the transitional period and the possible response of the U.S. president-elect,” said Konstantin Kosachyov, chairman of the foreign affairs committee of Russia’s upper house of parliament.  – Washington Post

Related Posts
Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao (left) and his personal assistant Rangu Nyamurundira appear before youth and indigenisation potofolio committee in parliament yesterday.
High on drugs Patrick Zhuwao booted out of parliament
President Robert Mugabe’s nephew and Indigenisation minister, Patrick Zhuwao, was on Thursday ordered out of parliament for failing to respond to questions, and some legislators accused him of being under ...
READ MORE
Mugabe Responsible for South Africa Xenophobia Attacks – Tsvangirai
Mugabe Responsible for South Africa Xenophobia Attacks – Tsvangirai
HARARE—Former prime minister and founding Movement for Democratic Change president, Morgan Tsvangirai, says leaders like President Robert Mugabe are responsible for xenophobia attacks that recently left seven people dead in ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s nephew Phillip Chiyangwa splashes $500,000 on limousine
Robert Mugabe’s nephew Phillip Chiyangwa splashes $500,000 on limousine
PHILLIP Chiyangwa is never shy to celebrate his success and publicly flaunt his wealth.  And in keeping with that tradition, the flambouyant Harare businessman and politician has just taken delivery ...
READ MORE
Stop introduction of ‘bond notes’, Zimbabwe opposition pleads
Stop introduction of ‘bond notes’, Zimbabwe opposition pleads
Harare – Zimbabwe's opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Morgan Tsvangirai has called on the government to halt the introduction of bond notes, saying this would have ...
READ MORE
Zambian opposition leader says election will not be free and fair
Zambian opposition leader says election will not be free and fair
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's main opposition leader has accused the government of using repressive laws to restrict his election campaign and said violence by supporters of the ruling Patriotic Front ...
READ MORE
UK government must unveil Sky TV takeover stance before Christmas says Murdoch nemesis Tom Watson
UK government must unveil Sky TV takeover stance before Christmas says Murdoch nemesis Tom Watson
The UK government must tell MPs where it stands on 21st Century Fox's takeover bid for Sky TV before Christmas, Tom Watson demanded on Thursday (15 December). The Labour deputy leader ...
READ MORE
Snipers kill five Dallas police, wound six during protests over police shootings
Snipers kill five Dallas police, wound six during protests over police shootings
DALLAS, U.S - Dallas police were in a standoff with a suspect on Friday after snipers killed five officers and wounded six, one of the worst mass police shootings in ...
READ MORE
Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki speaks during an interview in Asmara, May 13, 2008. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Marry two wives or be jailed, Eritrea governmt tells men
Men in Eritrea have been asked by the President Isaias Afwerki-led government to marry more than one wife or risk being jailed for life. This is contained in a statement in ...
READ MORE
Mutasa back, ‘raring to go’
Mutasa back, ‘raring to go’
HARARE - Former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa (pictured) has returned home from India and is expected to join a team of disaffected party cadres who are set ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF promises economic turn around in 2016
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF promises economic turn around in 2016
HARARE—Many Zimbabweans say they are not expecting much to change in 2016 from the previous years in terms of economic improvement that would better their lives. Most instead predict another year ...
READ MORE
High on drugs Patrick Zhuwao booted out of
Mugabe Responsible for South Africa Xenophobia Attacks –
Robert Mugabe’s nephew Phillip Chiyangwa splashes $500,000 on
Stop introduction of ‘bond notes’, Zimbabwe opposition pleads
Zambian opposition leader says election will not be
UK government must unveil Sky TV takeover stance
Snipers kill five Dallas police, wound six during
Marry two wives or be jailed, Eritrea governmt
Mutasa back, ‘raring to go’
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF promises economic turn around

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News