Nkomo Warned Me About Mugabe – Rugare Gumbo

26th December 2016 Staff Reporter Headline 0

BIKITA – Former Zanu PF spokesperson who has since joined Joyce Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF); Rugare Gumbo last weekend said the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo warned him not to trust Mugabe but he did not listen.

Speaking during a ZimPF rally held at Gangararwe business centre in Bikita, Gumbo said even regional nationalist leaders like Samora Machel and Julius Nyerere had never genuinely trusted Mugabe.

“The late VP Nkomo visited me when I was imprisoned in Zambia sometime in 1977. He asked me who our leader was and I told him it was Mugabe. He never hid his opinion to me and he told me never to trust that man but I didn’t listen but I defended Mugabe instead.

“It’s not only VP Nkomo who warned people that Mugabe was not a good leader but Machel and Nyerere as well. I then wonder how are all these people supporting and putting trust in Mugabe thinking when the likes of us who have travelled with him all the way have left. Ask yourself where you will end up with this man if you are still blind-folded,” Gumbo said to loud applause.

“I also want to write this down and recall it as history one day. Mugabe and his team will never win any election, no one loves them anymore and this includes the police and soldiers. More so, as long as that old man is ruling don’t expect any change,” he said.

Gumbo also justified Kudakwashe Gopo’s candidature in the upcoming by-election saying his selection was above board.

He dismissed controversies and intra-party disagreements over whether to participate or boycott the election as per the position of the National Electoral Reforms Agenda (Nera) in which ZimPF is a signatory.

“As ZimPF, we formed this party to contest in elections because that’s what politics is all about; contesting, winning and delivering to the people. It is this key objective that saw us fielding Gopo as our candidate here in Bikita.

“Some were against us taking part in this by-election but little did we know they were representatives from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who just wanted to cause confusion. I urge you all to vote for the young man,” Gumbo said. TellZim

Robert Mugabe might quit before end of tenure – Zanu-PF officials
Robert Mugabe might quit before end of tenure – Zanu-PF officials
HARARE – Senior officials from the ruling Zanu-PF party have reportedly indicated that President Robert Mugabe might be forced to quit before his current tenure ends in 2018 due to "explosive ...
Robert Mugabe rants at whites, Obama
Robert Mugabe rants at whites, Obama
Addis Ababa - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was given a standing ovation by his peers at the African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday as he handed ...
Beleaguered Robert Mugabe runs amok again
Beleaguered Robert Mugabe runs amok again
HARARE - Rattled by the dramatic re-entry into formal national politics by former Vice President Joice Mujuru, President Robert Mugabe is embarking on a new wave of savage purges of ...
Simba Makoni, Zimbabwe's former finance minister and presidential candidate, right, arrives for a news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, June 10, 2008. Makoni, who finished third in the initial presidential vote, said the run-off should be canceled since it was impossible for it to be free and fair. Photographer: Naashon Zalk/Bloomberg News
Zimbabwe Opposition Parties Form Coalition Ahead of 2018 Elections
Harare– Five local opposition parties on Tuesday signed a coalition agreement to confront the Zanu PF led government in the forthcoming 2018 elections. The parties included Simba Makoni’s Mavambo/Kusile, Elton Mangoma’s ...
‘So you hired and worked with a fool’ – Mutasa taunts Mugabe
‘So you hired and worked with a fool’ – Mutasa taunts Mugabe
FIRED presidential affairs minister Didymus Mutasa has hit back at President Robert Mugabe, saying the savage criticism he was served by the veteran leader actually raises questions about the 90-year-old’s ...
Mnangagwa calls for Mahoka to explain herself
Mnangagwa calls for Mahoka to explain herself
HARARE - Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said Zanu-PF Women’s League secretary for finance Sarah Mahoka must explain herself following utterances she made at a recent rally at the party’s ...
‘Mnangagwa should apologise first for Gukurahundi’
‘Mnangagwa should apologise first for Gukurahundi’
BULAWAYO - It will be prudent for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to issue a public apology on his role during the Gukurahundi atrocities if he truly aspires to be the ...
Grace parades her power again
Grace parades her power again
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe’s increasingly-influential wife, Grace, has once again flaunted her power in the strife-torn post-congress Zanu PF, forcing her nonagenarian husband to postpone today’s important politburo meeting ...
MDC formations in row over indaba
MDC formations in row over indaba
HARARE - A war of words has broken out between opposition MDC factions over the convening of an indaba to seek ways of resolving the country’s social, economic and political crisis. Just ...
Corruption rocks Robert Mugabe’s backyard
Corruption rocks Robert Mugabe’s backyard
MASSIVE corruption has hit President Robert Mugabe’s rural home, with top government officials reportedly benefiting from illicit land deals that have prejudiced Zvimba Rural District Council (ZRDC), already reeling under ...
