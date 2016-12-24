News Ticker

Strive Masiyiwa Launches Kwese Free Sports in Nigeria to Challenge DStv

24th December 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment, Headline 0

African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new jobs for the countries in the region while retaining existing staff.

MTG has been a traditional broadcaster, but is expected that the deal which value is undisclosed, would transform it from a traditional broadcaster to a digital video entertainment company, and possibly end an over a decade long monopoly of digital live sports broadcasting by MultiChoice owned DSTV.

The Econet group has committed up to $500 million in various acquisition and expansion deals in Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Uganda, and South Africa, and owns the Kwese free sports channel that is currently available in 19 countries.

“We are currently testing the broadcasting equipment in Nigeria. I understand we are days away from going live in Abuja and Lagos, initially. We are starting with our premium sports channel called Kwese Free Sports. It is completely free like the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Channels TV. It focuses only on live sports events from across Africa, and the world.

You can watch English Premier League, NBA, Cricket, boxing,” disclosed Strive Masiwiya, Executive Chairman of Econet, in a Facebook post monitored by Business Day, South Africa.

Masiwiya said Nigeria and Botswana could be up in time for Christmas.

Related Posts
Chaos fears as Zimbabwe economy burns
Chaos fears as Zimbabwe economy burns
HARARE - As Zimbabwe continues on its precipitous economic and political decline of the past 16 years that is widely blamed on President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF’s misrule, there ...
READ MORE
Bieber rejects $5m Republican rally gig
Bieber rejects $5m Republican rally gig
Justin Bieber reportedly turned down $5 million to perform at a Republican National Convention event. The 22-year-old singer was offered the huge amount for a 45-minute performance last week at a ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa prospects of succeeding Mugabe on the balance
Mnangagwa prospects of succeeding Mugabe on the balance
HARARE - Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mooted ambitions to succeed President Robert Mugabe suffered another hammer blow at the weekend after Mashonaland East and Bulawayo became the latest Zanu PF ...
READ MORE
Mutsvangwa Ouster Harbinger of Trouble for Mnangagwa?
Mutsvangwa Ouster Harbinger of Trouble for Mnangagwa?
HARARE—The dismissal of War Veterans Minister Chris Mutsvangwa from Zanu PF has left many wondering if this marks the beginning of a crusade against presidential aspirant Emmerson Mnangagwa. Some say given ...
READ MORE
Mugabe stuffs CIO and military bodyguards in Mujuru retirement package
Mugabe stuffs CIO and military bodyguards in Mujuru retirement package
FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru has not yet decided on whether she will accept or reject her pension and terminal benefits gazetted by President Robert Mugabe early this month. BY RICHARD CHIDZA The ...
READ MORE
Mugabe could be toppled by military generals – Mliswa
Mugabe could be toppled by military generals – Mliswa
HARARE - Former Zanu PF Hurungwe West MP Temba Mliswa has sensationally claimed that President Robert Mugabe does not trust securocrats that have always been seen as the power behind ...
READ MORE
Phwoar! The Game gets hearts pounding with this snap
Phwoar! The Game gets hearts pounding with this snap
The Game is no stranger to showing off his impressive physique. From that ripped stomach to those bulging biceps, his body has in many ways overshadowed his rap and acting ...
READ MORE
US Rule Out Relations With Zimbabwean Ageing Tyrant
US Rule Out Relations With Zimbabwean Ageing Tyrant
HARARE,—Two visiting U.S. diplomats have ruled out a change of policy with Zimbabwe. Speaking to reporters Wednesday in Harare, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Shannon Smith said the United ...
READ MORE
Queen Vee aims to reign in R&B realm
Queen Vee aims to reign in R&B realm
Let’s face it, models are rarely taken seriously. They are usually considered pretty faces with nothing more to offer. It’s almost acceptable that at corporate functions their only role is to ...
READ MORE
Ex-rap mogul Suge Knight’s jail privileges cut
Ex-rap mogul Suge Knight’s jail privileges cut
Los Angeles - Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight's access to visitors and phone calls have been completely cut off at the request of sheriff's investigators, court records shows. Court records ...
READ MORE
Chaos fears as Zimbabwe economy burns
Bieber rejects $5m Republican rally gig
Mnangagwa prospects of succeeding Mugabe on the balance
Mutsvangwa Ouster Harbinger of Trouble for Mnangagwa?
Mugabe stuffs CIO and military bodyguards in Mujuru
Mugabe could be toppled by military generals –
Phwoar! The Game gets hearts pounding with this
US Rule Out Relations With Zimbabwean Ageing Tyrant
Queen Vee aims to reign in R&B realm
Ex-rap mogul Suge Knight’s jail privileges cut

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News