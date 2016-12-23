News Ticker

Mediocrity now a national religion: Biti

23rd December 2016 Staff Reporter Headline 0

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Tendai Biti, has lashed out at President Robert Mugabe, accusing the 92-year-old leader of promoting mediocrity into a national religion.

By Blessings Mashaya

This comes as the ruling party is currently embroiled in factional and succession fights, leading to the neglect of the economy, with thousands losing their jobs and the country’s service delivery hitting an all-time low.

Posting on his Twitter account, the former Finance minister said the “tired” Zanu PF leader cannot deliver anything to the country’s dying economy.

“Mediocrity is the national religion and Mugabe is its Archbishop. The Mampara of the Year is the Makoni peasant (Finance minister Patrick) Chinamasa. He gets a gong for being 1st Finance minister to fail to pay wages in 126 years,” Biti tweeted.

Mugabe, the only leader Zimbabweans have known since the country gained its independence from Britain in April 1980, is facing arguably the biggest challenge to his 36-year rule as he is failing to deal with the country’s economic problems.

Recently, Mugabe presented a damp squib State of the Nation Address which left many long suffering Zimbabweans with little hope on how the economy will recover under his leadership.

In the last 14 months, the government has failed to pay its workers on time and presently morale is at an all-time low among government workers who

are bearing the full brunt of economic decay.

Most government workers are underpaid and have been struggling to make ends meet.

“In 2017, we must put a stop to the madness. We must be smarter, assertive and united. The circus continues unabated. 36 years of theatrics and wrong headlines. Most business schools now have a section on Zim. What a shame,” Biti said.

The economy is experiencing

serious turbulence, including witnessing banks running out of cash. This has put the government under growing

pressure as angry Zimbabweans have mounted seemingly unending demonstrations.

Mugabe has been slammed by

opposition parties and analysts for continued failure to take action on his cronies often implicated in numerous acts of corruption, which have destroyed the economy.

Early this year the nonagenarian leader admitted that the country has lost close to $15 billion in diamond revenue since 2006 but no single arrest has been made while the economy remains in deep crises.

Zimbabwe is currently ranked number 150 out of 168 on the Transparency International survey released in January this year. Daily News

