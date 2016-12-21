News Ticker

Opposition parties trash Mnangagwa

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter Headline, Politics 0

HARARE – Opposition parties have reacted angrily to a British magazine which has portrayed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a firm favourite to succeed President Robert Mugabe.

By Gift Phiri

Mnangagwa and his supporters, known as Team Lacoste, are involved in a fierce tussle for supremacy in the warring ruling Zanu PF with a faction of Young Turks who go by the moniker Generation 40 (G40), and which is strongly opposed to the VP’s mooted higher ambitions.

The New Statesman, a respected British political and cultural magazine, did not only report at the weekend that Mnangagwa was a front-runner to succeed Mugabe, it also downplayed the chances of opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and former Vice President Joice Mujuru as presidential hopefuls.

Interestingly, lawyer and former Cabinet minister David Coltart, who is a rabid critic of both Mugabe and Zanu PF, is quoted in the magazine giving a surprisingly favourable opinion of Mnangagwa’s presidential chances.

But as expected, the MDC and the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) said yesterday that the British magazine’s article was allegedly part of Britain’s plan to preserve Zanu PF’s rule.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said Tsvangirai remained Zimbabweans’ choice to lead the country and as such it was wrong to try and do him down.

“We are a very united and focused political party and we remain immensely popular throughout the length and breadth of Zimbabwe.

“We are the de facto government-in-waiting. Granted, we don’t have a lot of money compared to Zanu PF because we have no access to looting and ransacking the State’s material and financial resources. But we still have more than one million paid up party members,” he said.

The British magazine also said a Mnangagwa presidency could extricate the country from its current economic rot, going ahead to glowingly highlight his profile.

“He (Mnangagwa) is sharp, organised and business-savvy; more pragmatic and less ideological than Mugabe. And, unlike the president, he understands the urgent need for reform, if only so that he can pay the security forces and fill the trough at which his Zanu PF comrades guzzle,” the New Statesman said.

Coltart also told the magazine that Mnangagwa had an understanding of the economy better than most of his Zanu PF colleagues, including Mugabe.

“For all his historical problems he (Mnangagwa) understands the running of the economy better than Mugabe, better than most Zanu politicians,” he was quoted saying.

The magazine raised doubts about the capacity of Mujuru and her Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) outfit to win the 2018 elections, pointing to numerous alleged weaknesses within the new kid on the political block.

“Mujuru’s ZPF has barely got off the ground and its own senior members question her leadership abilities.

“Both might be tempted by offers of positions that would give Mujuru a way back to Zanu PF and Tsvangirai the perks and privileges he cherishes,” it said.

But ZPF spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire, dismissed the New Statesman report outright, condemning the article as “a cheap public relations stunt”.

“Rather than talk of Mujuru, these staggering Mnangagwa PR zealots would do well to persuade him to release the Gukurahundi inquiry report because as minister of Justice, he certainly should know where it is hidden,” he retorted.

Mawarire was referring to the Chihambakwe Commission of Inquiry which was established by Mugabe in 1983 to investigate the Gukurahundi massacres which claimed the lives of an estimated 20 000 innocent civillians mainly in Matabeleland and the Midlands soon after independence.

Mnangagwa was minister of State Security then, which was also part of the security forces involved in the operation.

In the interview with the British magazine, Mnangagwa denied accusations that he played an active role in the massacres.

“How do I become the enforcer during Gukurahundi? We had the president, the minister of Defence, commander of the army and I was none of that. My own enemies attack me left and right and that is what you are buying,” he said. – Daily News

Related Posts
Joshua Nkomo called Robert Mugabe dog
Joshua Nkomo called Robert Mugabe dog
British Foreign Office files that have been kept secret for more than 34 years reveals details of the depth of Zapu -Zipra fallout as party's armed forces commanders refused to ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe faces ‘threat of split within armed forces’, warns lawyer
Robert Mugabe faces ‘threat of split within armed forces’, warns lawyer
The commander of Zimbabwe's army has vowed his forces will stand by embattled President Robert Mugabe, but Africa's oldest head of state faces a real threat of split within the ...
READ MORE
Rescue us, Mujuru told
Rescue us, Mujuru told
HARARE - Ousted former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s supporters have thrown down the gauntlet by urging her to “stand up to tyranny”, as many have sought to rally the ex-President ...
READ MORE
‘Mugabe will rule forever’ – Kasukuwere
‘Mugabe will rule forever’ – Kasukuwere
MARONDERA - President Robert Mugabe should be allowed to rule Zimbabwe despite turning 91 next month, Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere said at the weekend. While announcing the dissolution of ...
READ MORE
Mugabe grooming Mnangagwa for Presidency
Mugabe grooming Mnangagwa for Presidency
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe has reportedly resolved to appoint Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Acting President each time he goes out of the country so that the Justice minister quickly ...
READ MORE
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
‘Tyrant’ Mugabe ideal candidate for ICC prosecution – ex-minister
Cape Town – President Robert Mugabe and his cabal are ideal candidates for international criminal prosecution and that is why he is pushing African Union member states to pull out ...
READ MORE
‘We refuse to be sacked’ – Defiant Mutasa approach Zuma
‘We refuse to be sacked’ – Defiant Mutasa approach Zuma
Harare - Former Zimbabwe presidential minister Didymus Mutasa has called on President Jacob Zuma to alert other southern African governments about the ruling Zanu-PF’s congress last week in which he ...
READ MORE
‘Mnangagwa not Justice minister’
‘Mnangagwa not Justice minister’
HARARE - In a view that could have far-reaching implications, the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, said yesterday that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was not Justice minister as it ...
READ MORE
President Mugabe talking to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa after his address to war veterans in Harare yesterday. Picture by John Manzongo
Robert Mugabe’s family rejects Mnangagwa as successor
Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao yesterday declared that he will never support Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged bid to succeed President Robert Mugabe in another dramatic twist to the battle to replace ...
READ MORE
Wimbo knows Mugabe’s successor: Family
Wimbo knows Mugabe’s successor: Family
HARARE - To his vast family, Aaron Mhukuta — aka Madzibaba Wimbo — is just a father and cleric, but for some in President Robert Mugabe’s highly-superstitious Zanu PF ...
READ MORE
Joshua Nkomo called Robert Mugabe dog
Robert Mugabe faces ‘threat of split within armed
Rescue us, Mujuru told
‘Mugabe will rule forever’ – Kasukuwere
Mugabe grooming Mnangagwa for Presidency
‘Tyrant’ Mugabe ideal candidate for ICC prosecution –
‘We refuse to be sacked’ – Defiant
‘Mnangagwa not Justice minister’
Robert Mugabe’s family rejects Mnangagwa as successor
Wimbo knows Mugabe’s successor: Family

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News