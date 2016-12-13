Brace for hard times in 2017- Tsvangirai

Movement for Democratic Change leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has warned people to be brace for hard times in 2017 with the economy at the edge of a cliff.
Addressing a press briefing at the end of his party’s national council at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Tuesday, Tsvangirai warned people that worst situations are ahead as the economy is continuing to fall, witnessed by hunger and cash shortages among other challenges hitting the nation.
“The signs are ominous for the coming year, especially with the smuggling in of the Zim dollar through the backdoor. However, the bond notes have provided a false hope and we understand that it is already trading on the parallel market. The fake money has just begun claiming its true worthless value,” said Tsvangirai.
He added, “From ordinary Zimbabweans struggling to survive to civil servants yet to get their bonuses, times are tough. Yet in the middle of all this, we have a ruling party that has evidently run out of ideas.”
Tsvangirai went on to say that President Mugabe and his ruling party, Zanu PF have failed the economy and cannot bring solutions to the problem the country is facing.
“Only last week, we had the President delivering a supposed State of the Nation Address (SONA) which turned out to be an empty statement that omitted the key issues.
“The President failed to touch the crux of the matters affecting the people such as the worsening state of the economy and a cash crisis which has seen people sleeping in bank queues to access their money,” he said.
The former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe accused Zanu PF of orchestrating the downfall of economy and poverty in the country.
“Three years ago, Zanu PF lied to the people and ran with the election message ‘Bhora Mugedhi‘ (ball in the nets). Indeed, it was an apt message as the whole nation is now crowded in those nets of poverty,” said Tsvangirai.
HARARE - Norton Constituency Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has accused Movement for Democratic Change leader, Morgan Tsvangirai of claiming all the credit for victory in the Norton by-election saying ...
ZIMBABWE has plunged into an unprecedented post-dollarisation financial crisis as stock of currency continues to dwindle amid a tightening liquidity crunch that has all but destroyed individuals, corporates and government’s ...
BULAWAYO — A recent survey conducted by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency indicates that three quarters of Zimbabweans are poor with Matabeleland North having the largest number of people gripped ...
HARARE - The US State Department has said Zimbabwe must make public President Robert Mugabe’s office budget as a step towards improving fiscal transparency.
This comes after the Comptroller and Auditor-General ...
TOKYO—President Robert Mugabe says people questioning his stay in power should blame Zimbabweans for electing him into office for almost 36 years.
In an interview with Japanese journalists, quoted by the ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: best sex toys()
Pingback: download free games()
Pingback: free tech()
Pingback: Wibowo()
Pingback: hunting dogs()
Pingback: robots systems off()
Pingback: small dogs()
Pingback: pc games full version download()
Pingback: games for pc download()