Brace for hard times in 2017- Tsvangirai

13th December 2016 Staff Reporter Headline, Zimbabwe 10

Movement for Democratic Change leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has warned people to be brace for hard times in 2017 with the economy at the edge of a cliff.

Addressing a press briefing at the end of his party’s national council at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Tuesday, Tsvangirai warned people that worst situations are ahead as the economy is continuing to fall, witnessed by hunger and cash shortages among other challenges hitting the nation.

“The signs are ominous for the coming year, especially with the smuggling in of the Zim dollar through the backdoor. However, the bond notes have provided a false hope and we understand that it is already trading on the parallel market. The fake money has just begun claiming its true worthless value,” said Tsvangirai.

He added, “From ordinary Zimbabweans struggling to survive to civil servants yet to get their bonuses, times are tough. Yet in the middle of all this, we have a ruling party that has evidently run out of ideas.”

Tsvangirai went on to say that President Mugabe and his ruling party, Zanu PF have failed the economy and cannot bring solutions to the problem the country is facing.

“Only last week, we had the President delivering a supposed State of the Nation Address (SONA) which turned out to be an empty statement that omitted the key issues.

“The President failed to touch the crux of the matters affecting the people such as the worsening state of the economy and a cash crisis which has seen people sleeping in bank queues to access their money,” he said.

The former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe accused Zanu PF of orchestrating the downfall of economy and poverty in the country.

“Three years ago, Zanu PF lied to the people and ran with the election message ‘Bhora Mugedhi‘ (ball in the nets). Indeed, it was an apt message as the whole nation is now crowded in those nets of poverty,” said Tsvangirai.

