News Ticker

‘Political power shouldn’t be taken to the grave’ – Malema’s party attacks Mugabe

5th December 2016 Staff Reporter Headline, Zimbabwe 1

Cape Town – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe should step down and allow other Zimbabweans to take over from him, the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said on Monday.

The EFF said this in statement, as it congratulated the people of Gambia for holding a peaceful and democratic election that saw President Yahya Jammeh conceding defeat to his opponent Adama Barrow.

Jammeh, who ruled the west African country for 22 years, accepted his defeat on Friday, following an election in which over 800 00 people voted.

Official results showed that Barrow won the polls with 45.54%. Jammeh took 212 099 votes (36.66%) and third part independent Mama Kandeh went away with 102 969 votes (17.80%)

“We believe that the Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, should take a lesson and accept that other Zimbabweans can also lead whilst maintaining and sustaining his great legacy.

“He must give way and not set an example that if one does the things he did for Zimbabwean people, like land expropriation, then one must stay in power till death,” read part of the statement.

‘A great example’

Mugabe, who is turning 93 in February, has been in power since the southern African country attained its independence in 1980.

“Political power should not have to be taken to the grave. Great political leadership in the continent ought to live to see others lead the country to demonstrate to the whole world that theirs is an immovable legacy as Fidel Castro of Cuba did. In addition, this allows them to also give guidance and counsel,” said the EFF.

The EFF said that President Jammeh was “a great example” to many African leaders who wanted to stay in power till death.

“Staying in power till death does not help you see to it that the country can indeed go forward without you. It is inevitable that we all die, thus, great leadership is one that allows to hand over so they can die knowing the country and their legacy is safe,” the EFF said.

Last week the EFF leader Julius Malema made headlines after he called on Mugabe to step down, saying it was time for the Zimbabwean leader “to go”.

Agent of the West

“We love Robert Mugabe for who he is, although we accept it’s time for him to step down,” Malema said during a memorial service in hour of Castro, who died a week ago at the age of 90.

“Like Castro did, handing over power to his brother, President Mugabe must do the same,” the red berets’ commander-in-chief said.

Malema’s remarks, however, infuriated the opposition Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) party, which claimed in a statement that his attack on Mugabe exposed him “of being the agent of the West as he is carrying their mandate very well”.

“He (Malema) was instructed to destabilise not only the governing party but the entire country. He is again entrusted with a mammoth task of dethroning the African hero of our liberation, uncle Bob,” PAC said. – News24

Related Posts
Robert Mugabe pinned down by his former deputy
Robert Mugabe pinned down by his former deputy
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe faces possibly his biggest political challenge since he assumed the leadership of both Zanu PF and Zimbabwe, with his one-time trusted lieutenants evolving into a ...
READ MORE
Jabulani Sibanda divides Mujuru’s ZimPF
Jabulani Sibanda divides Mujuru’s ZimPF
THE inclusion of former war veterans’ leader Jabulani Sibanda in the opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) party’s top leadership has reportedly stirred controversy, with some Bulawayo party members saying they ...
READ MORE
Magaya Followers Vow Continued Loyalty To Rape Accused Cleric
Magaya Followers Vow Continued Loyalty To Rape Accused Cleric
Bulawayo,— Embattled Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) ministries founder, Walter Magaya’s followers say they will continue supporting the popular preacher who has been accused of raping a church congregate. Magaya was ...
READ MORE
EU Warns of Strained Relations With Zimbabwe Over Dzamara
EU Warns of Strained Relations With Zimbabwe Over Dzamara
HARARE—This week marks two months since the abduction of human rights activist Itai Dzamara, with the European Union (EU) warning his continued disappearance may affect its bilateral relations with Harare. The ...
READ MORE
Opposition on verge of forming coalition
Opposition on verge of forming coalition
OPPOSITION political parties, minus MDC-T, are on the verge of forming a coalition to contest the 2018 elections as one in a bid to end President Robert Mugabe’s rule. Wongai Zhangazha Sources ...
READ MORE
London School of Economics denies Mugabe holds degree with them
London School of Economics denies Mugabe holds degree with them
HARARE—The London School of Economics on Monday refuted claims by a Zimbabwean cabinet minister that President Robert Mugabe holds an economics degree from the prestigious institution. Indigenization Minister Patrick Zhuwao - ...
READ MORE
Hordes flee Zimbabwe for South Africa
Hordes flee Zimbabwe for South Africa
HARARE - After a period of relative calm and stability that obtained in the country during and just after the government of national unity era, desperate Zimbabweans are once again ...
READ MORE
President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe yesterday arrive for the official opening of the Zanu-PF 2016 Annual People's Conference in Masvingo.(Picture by Eliah Saushoma)
Robert Mugabe confirmed as ruling party candidate for 2018
MASVINGO - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was confirmed on Saturday as his party's sole candidate for the next presidential election in 2018, when he will be 94. Supporters at a party conference ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe savages Human Rights Commission over food distribution politics
Robert Mugabe savages Human Rights Commission over food distribution politics
HARARE - Beleagured Zimbabwean tyrant Mugabe yesterday rubbished as “absolute falsehoods” claims by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission that his regime's officials were distributing food on partisan basis. Addressing loyalists at ...
READ MORE
The race to replace ageing President Robert Mugabe is on
The race to replace ageing President Robert Mugabe is on
The battle to succeed Zimbabwe's 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe may be decades in the making, but its outcome is far from settled. The situation is further complicated by the incumbent's ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe pinned down by his former deputy
Jabulani Sibanda divides Mujuru’s ZimPF
Magaya Followers Vow Continued Loyalty To Rape Accused
EU Warns of Strained Relations With Zimbabwe Over
Opposition on verge of forming coalition
London School of Economics denies Mugabe holds degree
Hordes flee Zimbabwe for South Africa
Robert Mugabe confirmed as ruling party candidate for
Robert Mugabe savages Human Rights Commission over food
The race to replace ageing President Robert Mugabe

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News