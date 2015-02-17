MDC’s Misihairabwi-Mushonga resigns

HARARE – National Assembly member for Umzingwane through proportional representation, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has resigned as MDC Secretary General.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga, a national assembly member for Umzingwane through proportional representation, tendered her resignation to Ncube last week.

Earlier in the year the firebrand politician told a Zimbabwean weekly publication in an interview that she would make a decision within a few weeks on whether she would continue in her role or step aside.

This followed fissures within the party which threatened to derail the unification process with the MDC Renewal team.

In a statement Tuesday, MDC Deputy President Edwin Mushoriwa confirmed that Misihairabwi-Mushonga had stepped down.

“On 15 January 2015, the MDC Secretary General Hon. Priscila Misihairabwi –Mushonga announced to the public that within a period of a few weeks from that date she would be making a decision as to whether she would continue to play a central role in the party.

“It is with regret that we advise members of the party and the general public that on Thursday, 12 February 2015, Hon. Priscila Misihairabwi-Mushonga tendered to the President of the party, Prof Welshman Ncube, her written resignation from the position of Secretary General with immediate,” read the statement.

Mushoriwa said the party had wanted Misihairabwi-Mushonga to continue serving in other roles.

“The Presidency has accepted this resignation and hopes that Hon. Misihairabwi-Mushonga will continue in her other roles in which she was deployed by the party, such as her role in Parliament.

“On behalf of the leadership and membership of the party, we sincerely thank Hon. Misihairabwi-Mushonga for the outstanding and committed service that she rendered to the party in her capacity as Secretary General since her election to that position in February 2011,” Mushoriwa said.

The resignation does not come as a surprise following repeated clashes between Misihairabwi-Mushonga and party members largely over her alleged imposition in the Matabeleland South constituency.

The development will however be a huge blow for the party as it comes just weeks before the merger with the Sekai Holland-led Renewal formation which is expected to challenge the dominance of the ruling Zanu PF party and the opposition MDC-T.