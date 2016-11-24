Don’t claim credit for my victory: Mliswa tells Tsvangirai

HARARE – Norton Constituency Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has accused Movement for Democratic Change leader, Morgan Tsvangirai of claiming all the credit for victory in the Norton by-election saying his victory was only possible through the votes he got from Zanu PF.

By Shorai Murwira

Mliswa said this while addressing a press conference in Harare on Tuesday where he took a swipe at Tsvangirai for being insincere and unfair after his no-show at the victory celebrations.

“I have statistics of who voted for me, I did not get the votes from MDC-T. Zanu PF made me win because its supporters voted for me in Norton,” he said.

Mliswa said he was disappointed by the MDC-T leader who failed to attend the rally in Norton after he had promised to do so.

He added that Tsvangirai failed to explain why he did not attend the celebrations despite earlier assurance that he would grace he event.

“I invited Tsvangirai to first mingle with everyone because I believe if he has to be leading, we should create ground for him and I am good at that, but he disappointed me yet I wanted him to meet with the people,” said Mliswa.

“He did not even bother to send a delegate. At no point have I thought of attacking anyone but when I attack there will be a reason,” said Mliswa.

Meanwhile, during his address at his victory celebrations attended by hundreds of people on Saturday, Mliswa undressed Tsvangirai saying, “I am very disappointed in you President Morgan Tsvangirai, you cannot dictate to me who I should talk to or not,

“Go to hell Tsvangirai, go to hell,” repeatedly shouted Mliswa.

The former Zanu PF Hurungwe legislator who was booted out of the Zanu PF on allegations of supporting the then vice President Joice Muuru stunned people when he suggested that President Mugabe must step down and allow his deputy Emerson Mnangagwa to take over.

Mliswa has also declared himself ready to take on political parties in the 2018 Presidential elections.

Addressing hundreds of people who attended Mliswa’s victory celebration rally in Norton on Saturday, the former Hurungwe West legislator who now call himself ‘bhuru mudanga’ loosely translated as a bull in a kraal, stunned people when he announced his intentions to contest the forthcoming presidential elections.

“If I have won Norton against Zanu PF, what else will stop me from winning the presidential election in 2018, I can win the presidential seat and I am going for it,” said Mliswa.

Mliswa challenged President Mugabe vowing to defeat him come 2018 elections.

“I will never lose to Zanu PF, it died on 22 October when I defeated them here in Norton. The party’s two vice presidents came here to address rallies but I defeated them. Mugabe could not come to Norton during the campaign because he knew that I was going to defeat him as well,” he said.

In a thinly veiled attack on the MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, Mliswa said opposition parties are no-longer popular than him as proved by the Norton by-election.

“I want to show all these useless political parties that I am the best candidate because I know people love me as they showed it with Norton.

“This country needs a President who works for the people and move the country forward not those who gossip about pictures,” he said.

Firebrand Norton Constituency legislator, Temba Mliswa has suggested that Zimbabwe should honor the late President of Zimbabwe (Canaan Banana) whom he alleged was ‘inclined that way’ by legalizing homosexuality.

Mliswa made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Harare on Tuesday saying Zimbabwe should not pretend as if homosexuality is not happening in the country.

“We had a President who was that way inclined, so what’s new to Zimbabwe if there is anything, through that President, in respect of him we should now open it up, he served the country well as the President, in honor of him, let it be, let people be allowed to do what they want to do, why should we worry about that,” said Mliswa.

He added that there are people in top offices including army generals who were into homosexuality saying it was their right to freedom of association that no-one should interfere with.

“We have got top people in offices who are that way inclined, as long as it has nothing to do with me, it is freedom of association, let’s not be democratic and chose when to exercise democracy,

“If I was homosexual I will be the first person to say I am because I have a right to that, I don’t fight them, I have an issue with those who are not open, I have got my daughter whose friends are that way inclined, I cannot say you can’t bring them to our house, those are her friends,” said Mliswa.

Mliswa who is a former Zanu PF member and legislator for Hurungwe West said Zimbabwe must be open to allow homosexuality adding that if he was the President, he would make sure people are free to associate with whoever they want.

“If I was President of this country, I would actually make sure people are free to associate with whoever they want, there is no point hiding it when it is happening, in this country there are so many young kids who are into it but because we are not open, they are doing it clandestinely which is more dangerous,” he said.

Mliswa believes the world has changed and people should be open about their sexuality.

“We are in a modern world where these things are happening but we want to hide them, we want to pretend as if they are not happening,” said Mliswa.

– 263Chat