Train derails

17th November 2016

A National Railways of Zimbabwe train derailed near Mutare Farm Prison after a section of the railway line collapsed following the heavy rains that fell in the area yesterday.

Diamond FM reporters visited the scene in Weirmouth where NRZ workers and Security Guards are attending to the wreckage of the train.

NRZ Workers, who declined to be identified, say the train was travelling to Harare when the accident occurred.

Although no injuries were reported, a section of the rail line was washed away by the rains and passenger wagons suffered extensive damage.

Mutare and surrounding areas experienced heavy rains from late afternoon yesterday, with areas west of the city such as Weirmouth, Bernwin, Sections of Dangamvura and Chikanga experiencing hail storms.

The Meteorological Department forecasts that the Country will receive normal to above normal rainfall this year and they have issued warnings of storms and possible flooding, especially in low lying areas.

Manica Post

