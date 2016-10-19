News Ticker

Fresh embezzlement allegations against Prof Moyo emerges

19th October 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts, Headline 22

THE Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has reportedly deployed an investigation team to Tsholotsho district to find out if Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo (pictured) had used all the money generated from the sale of elephants to develop a soccer stadium in his constituency.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

The team was also tasked with investigating a boundary dispute between Mathuphula Hunters and Lodzi Hunters.

Tsholotsho Rural District Council (RDC) chief executive officer, Themba Moyo, confirmed the probe, but said the team was mostly interested in resolving a boundary dispute between Mathuphula Hunters and Lodzi Hunters.

“Yes, the team from ZimParks was here and they were resolving a demarcation issue. Mathuphula Hunters were complaining that Lodzi Hunters had encroached into their concession and shot some elephants in their area. So the team came here to solve that issue. They asked about the elephants donated towards the construction of the stadium, but it was not a big issue because that is administered by the local authority and not the minister,” Themba Moyo said.

Sources said in 2013, Environment, Water and Climate Change ministry, then under Saviour Kasukuwere, donated 60 elephants, following the cyanide case, which claimed over 40 beasts in the area.

Insiders said of the 60 donated, only 10 were sold at $18 000, each grossing $180 000 and the money was handed over to the rural district council headed by Themba Moyo.

“When Kasukuwere was redeployed, Oppah Muchinguri came and cancelled the deal. Only 10 elephants were sold and the proceeds are what the ZimParks team is investigating,” a senior government said.

Another senior staffer at Tsholotsho RDC responsible for natural resources, Simelisizwe Sibanda, confirmed the visit and its intention, saying they were more concerned with illegal hunters, as well as demarcations for the hunting concessions.

The move had raised eyebrows and speculation that the authority was probing Moyo, who is currently under fire for allegedly abusing over $400 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

The Tsholotsho North MP last week escaped arrest after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) swooped on him over the alleged abuse in which his deputy, Godfrey Gandawa, and other ministry officials have also been implicated.

The minister accuses the anti-graft body of being used by a faction in Zanu PF to victimise him. At the weekend, more allegations emerged against the minister, with investigators now looking at some “questionable transactions” involving more than $1,5 million.

But a senior staffer within the ministry raised a red flag and alleged that some of the documents flying in the media were stolen, when their offices were broken into early August.

Although Moyo did not respond to a question sent to him over the new alleged investigation, he used Twitter to suggest that the information being used to state that he could have abused over $2 million was stolen.

A senior staff said: “The stuff that has just been realised in the media was never taken by Zacc investigators, but we suspect it was taken when the ministry offices were broken into. A certain staffer, who was within the ministry, we suspect could be behind the issue.” – NewsDay

Related Posts
Two smugglers from Zimbabwe caught with 36kg of ivory at Hong Kong airport
Two smugglers from Zimbabwe caught with 36kg of ivory at Hong Kong airport
Two travellers from Zimbabwe were arrested at Hong Kong International Airport yesterday after 36kg of suspected ivory products were discovered in their luggage. The two men, aged 29 and 47, were ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime blocks Nigerian prophet who said Mugabe would die
Zimbabwe regime blocks Nigerian prophet who said Mugabe would die
Harare – Security agents in Zimbabwe allegedly detained two Nigerian pastors and blocked their leader, Chris Okafor - who last year prophesied President Robert Mugabe's death - from entering the ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF supporters to confront Mugabe
Zanu PF supporters to confront Mugabe
HARARE - In a move that could widen fissures in President Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF, disgruntled party supporters — including war veterans and agitated youths — plan to demonstrate ...
READ MORE
Army, police fail to pay $1,2m NetOne debt
Army, police fail to pay $1,2m NetOne debt
HARARE - The army and the police are reportedly failing to pay for services rendered by mobile network provider, NetOne, according to documents at hand. By Blessings Mashaya The army, which recently ...
READ MORE
Grace Mugabe battles colon cancer in Singapore
Grace Mugabe battles colon cancer in Singapore
CONTRARY to President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace’s claims upon her return from an extended stay in Singapore six weeks ago that she only had an operation to remove a nagging ...
READ MORE
Mugabe’s Zanu PF brawls over strike
Mugabe’s Zanu PF brawls over strike
HARARE - As thousands of Zimbabweans staged a general strike that shut down the country on Wednesday, President Robert Mugabe and his warring Zanu PF lieutenants were trading poisonous accusations ...
READ MORE
Tomana clarifies statement on consential age of sex
Tomana clarifies statement on consential age of sex
Prosecutor-General (PG) Johannes Tomana has warned political vultures to stop trying to gag him from stating what the law says as his duty is just to implement and not to ...
READ MORE
Tomana sticks to his guns on private prosecutions
Tomana sticks to his guns on private prosecutions
THE Constitutional Court is set to sit and rule in a case in which the Prosecutor General (PG), Johannes Tomana, is accusing the courts of violating his constitutional rights by ...
READ MORE
ConCourt entertains Kereke’s private prosecution challenge
ConCourt entertains Kereke’s private prosecution challenge
THE full Constitutional Court (ConCourt) bench is today expected to entertain Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke’s application challenging the constitutionality of the section of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act ...
READ MORE
Makandiwa wades into Mugabe succession storm
Makandiwa wades into Mugabe succession storm
UNITED Family International Church (Ufic) leader, Emmanuel Makandiwa, has waded into the raging Zanu PF succession storm, declaring President Robert Mugabe will be replaced by a Zimbabwean presently based in ...
READ MORE
Two smugglers from Zimbabwe caught with 36kg of
Zimbabwe regime blocks Nigerian prophet who said Mugabe
Zanu PF supporters to confront Mugabe
Army, police fail to pay $1,2m NetOne debt
Grace Mugabe battles colon cancer in Singapore
Mugabe’s Zanu PF brawls over strike
Tomana clarifies statement on consential age of sex
Tomana sticks to his guns on private prosecutions
ConCourt entertains Kereke’s private prosecution challenge
Makandiwa wades into Mugabe succession storm

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News