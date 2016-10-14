Chief Justice Chidyausiku to retire

THE Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku’s tenure of office ends in February next year and the Judicial Service Commission is now on a hunt for his replacement.
The new Chief Justice is expected to take occupation of the office on March 1 next year.
The JSC is now inviting interested candidates to apply for the position of the Chief Justice to be advertised in the media starting tomorrow (Sunday).
“The Judicial Service Commission announces that a vacancy of Chief Justice of the Republic of Zimbabwe will arise by operation of law on 1 March 2016,” said JSC. It said in terms of Section 180(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, members of the public are invited to nominate suitably qualified persons to fill the position.
Born on February 23, 1947 in Domboshava, Chief Justice Chidyausiku attended Mutake School at Makumbi Mission, and then St Ignatius College in Chishawasha.
He got a place at the then University of Rhodesia from 1968 to 1972 where he read law. He went into private legal practice. At the 1974 general election, Chief Justice Chidyausiku won the Harare African Roll constituency, standing with the unofficial support of the African National Council which had been set up by Zanu, Zapu and Frolizi.
He acted in opposition to the government of Ian Douglas Smith. Chief Justice Chidyausiku stood down at the 1977 election.
In the 1980 election, Chief Justice Chidyausiku was elected as 12th on Zanu-PF’s list for Mashonaland East when Zanu-PF won 14 seats.
He was Deputy Minister of then Local Government and Housing and of Justice from 1980, and was promoted to be Attorney-General in 1982.
Chidyausiku was later promoted to be a judge and served as chair of the constitutional convention charged with drafting a new constitution for Zimbabwe in 2000. He ensured that the constitution accorded with the wishes of the Government, including an executive Presidency; which was rejected through a referendum.
After the resignation of former Chief Justice Anthony Gubbay, Chief Justice Chidyausiku was named as Zimbabwe’s new Chief Justice in July 2001. – Chronicle
