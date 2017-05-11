Kasukuwere’s ‘when Jesus comes utterance’ shocks villagers

GUTU – Villagers in Gutu South were on Friday shocked by utterances made at a rally by Zanu PF national commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere when he told them that “if Jesus returns he will join Zanu PF”.

He made the remarks which many considered to be blasphemous at a rally at Maungwa Business Centre on Friday.

Kasukuwere thanked villagers for voting President Robert Mugabe and MP Paul Chimedza in the 2013 general elections. He said Zanu PF was the party for the people, an invincible outfit that won the country’s independence.

He said all the other parties were just arrangements and described ZimPF as an arrangement of disgruntled Zanu PF members.

He said Zanu PF was so great that if Jesus comes back, he will join it.

“Zanu PF is the only party in Zimbabwe and even if Jesus comes back He will join it because its policies are pro-people”.

His rally was attended by party stalwarts mainly considered to belong to G40. MPs present at the meeting were Paul Chimedza, Tongai Matutu, Ticharwa Madondo and Kallisto Gwanetsa and the provincial chairman Amanasi Nenjana, Beauty Chabaya (pictured) and Jeppy Jaboon.

Earlier in the day, Kasukuwure was at the Show Grounds to inspect the venue where the party is going to hold its national annual conference in December this year.

Conspicuous by her absence was the Minister of State for Masvingo, Shuvai Mahofa together with all senior party officials believed to support Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He castigated Lacoste for undermining the authority of President Robert Mugabe and blocking party meetings organised by Chimedza in Gutu South.

Mahofa is understood to be frustrating Chimedza’s development efforts in Gutu South.

When the Mirror phoned Kasukuwere for a comment on the rally he said “musanditemesa musoro” (don’t give me headaches) and switched off his phone.

Mahofa in turn was furious when she was asked on why she allegedly stopped villagers from attending Chimedza’s rally.

“Don’t ask me that stupid question; I was in Chiredzi in Gonarezhou doing Government business since I was appointed minister I was never involved in any issues in Gutu South,” said Mahofa.

She said she has never been involved in Gutu South issues since her appointment as Minister of State because, she said, she now represents the whole province. – Masvingo Mirror