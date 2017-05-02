News Ticker

27 Mugabe guards suspended over president’s embarrassing fall

9th February 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 76

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s fall at Harare International Airport last week made headline news and memes sprung up all over the internet.

But the unexpected result of the backlash is that Mugabe’s security guards received suspension letters over the incident last Friday.

According to a www.bulawayo24.com, sources said up to 27 members of the presidential security and advance team have been suspended.

Officials said an investigation was launched on the night that Mugabe fell, but Presidential spokesperson George Charamba dismissed reports of a shake up in President Mugabe’s security team.

Another official said the fall was a serious matter that had to be dealt with thoroughly.

“There are many departments that are being investigated, from Air Zimbabwe, the advance team and the security. I doubt if some of them will come back,” said the official close to the developments.

“The issue here is simple. The security team was caught napping.

