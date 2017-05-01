Exclusive: Robert Mugabe is 102 years old; official ID reveals

HARARE – Zimbabwean strongman President Mugabe was born on 21 February 1914 (not 1924) making him one of the country’s oldest at 102 years old The Zimbabwe Mail can reveal.

A Averified copy of his national registration ID obtained from official government sources shows Mugabe is a lot older than what has been peddled since he took office.

The public information available says Mugabe was born on 21 February 1924; yet copy obtained by our sources revealed the real date of birth of the longstanding Zimbabwean dictator.

Mugabe enjoys being compared to Hitler. When someone made the comparison, due to his alleged racist attitudes towards white people, Mugabe responded, ‘I am still the Hitler of the time. This Hitler has only one objective, justice for his own people, sovereignty for his people, recognition of the independence of his people, and their right to their resources. If that is Hitler, then let me be a Hitler tenfold.’

Despite his age, the President shows no intention of stepping down – he reaffirmed his intention to lead Zimbabwe on 20th December last year, saying that he would stand again in 2018.

Mugabe claims he has lived longer by maintenaning his health condition by eating well, not drinking and smoking; came into power in 1980 and served as Prime Minister and later President of Zimbabwe, serving since 22 December 1987.

As one of the leaders of the rebel groups in opposition to white minority rule, Mugabe was elected Prime Minister in 1980, serving in that office as head of the government, until 1987, when he became the country’s first executive head of state. He has led the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) since 1975. As of August 2016, he is the world’s oldest and one of the longest serving Head of State. His 36-year rule has been characterised by gross human rights violations; resulting in him joining the world list of dictators.

Mugabe rose to prominence in the 1960s as the leader of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) during the conflict against the conservative white-minority government of Rhodesia. Mugabe was a political prisoner in Rhodesia for more than 10 years between 1964 and 1974.

Upon release Mugabe, along with Edgar Tekere, immediately left Rhodesia with the assistance of Rekayi Tangwena in 1975 to launch the fight during the Rhodesian Bush War from bases in Mozambique. At the end of the war in 1979, Mugabe emerged as a hero in the minds of many Africans. He won the general elections of 1980 after calling for reconciliation between the former belligerents, including white Zimbabweans and rival political parties, and thereby became Prime Minister on Zimbabwe’s independence in April 1980.

Soon after independence Mugabe set about creating a ZANU–PF-run one-party state, establishing a North Korean-trained security force, the Fifth Brigade, in August 1981 to deal with internal dissidents. Mugabe attacked former allies ZAPU in which the Fifth Brigade crushed an armed rebellion by fighters loyal to his rival Joshua Nkomo, leader of the minority Ndebele tribe, in the province of Matabeleland. Between 1982 and 1985 at least 20,000 people died in ethnic cleansing and were buried in mass graves. Mugabe consolidated his power in December 1987, when he was declared executive president by parliament, combining the roles of head of state, head of government, and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, with powers to dissolve parliament and declare martial law.

In 2008, Mugabe suffered a heavy defeat in the first round of a presidential election but he subsequently won the run-off election in a landslide after his opponent Morgan Tsvangirai withdrew; Mugabe then entered a power-sharing deal with Tsvangirai as well as Arthur Mutambara of the MDC-T and MDC-M opposition party.

In 2013, the Election Commission said Mugabe won his seventh term as President, defeating Tsvangirai with 61 percent of the vote in a disputed election in which there were numerous accounts of electoral fraud. Mugabe was elected as the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) on 30 January 2015. He had previously led the AU’s predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity in 1997–98.