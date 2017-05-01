News Ticker

Exclusive: Robert Mugabe is 102 years old; official ID reveals

27th September 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Main News 87

HARARE – Zimbabwean strongman President Mugabe was born on 21 February 1914 (not 1924) making him one of the country’s oldest at 102 years old The Zimbabwe Mail can reveal.

image

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Averified copy of his national registration ID obtained from official government sources shows Mugabe is a lot older than what has been peddled since he took office.

The public information available says Mugabe was born on 21 February 1924; yet copy obtained by our sources revealed the real date of birth of the longstanding Zimbabwean dictator.

Mugabe enjoys being compared to Hitler. When someone made the comparison, due to his alleged racist attitudes towards white people, Mugabe responded, ‘I am still the Hitler of the time. This Hitler has only one objective, justice for his own people, sovereignty for his people, recognition of the independence of his people, and their right to their resources. If that is Hitler, then let me be a Hitler tenfold.’

Despite his age, the President shows no intention of stepping down – he reaffirmed his intention to lead Zimbabwe on 20th December last year, saying that he would stand again in 2018.

Mugabe claims he has lived longer by maintenaning his health condition by eating well, not drinking and smoking; came into power in 1980 and served as Prime Minister and later President of Zimbabwe, serving since 22 December 1987.

As one of the leaders of the rebel groups in opposition to white minority rule, Mugabe was elected Prime Minister in 1980, serving in that office as head of the government, until 1987, when he became the country’s first executive head of state. He has led the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) since 1975. As of August 2016, he is the world’s oldest and one of the longest serving Head of State. His 36-year rule has been characterised by gross human rights violations; resulting in him joining the world list of dictators.

Mugabe rose to prominence in the 1960s as the leader of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) during the conflict against the conservative white-minority government of Rhodesia. Mugabe was a political prisoner in Rhodesia for more than 10 years between 1964 and 1974.

Upon release Mugabe, along with Edgar Tekere, immediately left Rhodesia with the assistance of Rekayi Tangwena in 1975 to launch the fight during the Rhodesian Bush War from bases in Mozambique. At the end of the war in 1979, Mugabe emerged as a hero in the minds of many Africans. He won the general elections of 1980 after calling for reconciliation between the former belligerents, including white Zimbabweans and rival political parties, and thereby became Prime Minister on Zimbabwe’s independence in April 1980.

Soon after independence Mugabe set about creating a ZANU–PF-run one-party state, establishing a North Korean-trained security force, the Fifth Brigade, in August 1981 to deal with internal dissidents. Mugabe attacked former allies ZAPU in which the Fifth Brigade crushed an armed rebellion by fighters loyal to his rival Joshua Nkomo, leader of the minority Ndebele tribe, in the province of Matabeleland. Between 1982 and 1985 at least 20,000 people died in ethnic cleansing and were buried in mass graves. Mugabe consolidated his power in December 1987, when he was declared executive president by parliament, combining the roles of head of state, head of government, and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, with powers to dissolve parliament and declare martial law.

In 2008, Mugabe suffered a heavy defeat in the first round of a presidential election but he subsequently won the run-off election in a landslide after his opponent Morgan Tsvangirai withdrew; Mugabe then entered a power-sharing deal with Tsvangirai as well as Arthur Mutambara of the MDC-T and MDC-M opposition party.

In 2013, the Election Commission said Mugabe won his seventh term as President, defeating Tsvangirai with 61 percent of the vote in a disputed election in which there were numerous accounts of electoral fraud. Mugabe was elected as the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) on 30 January 2015. He had previously led the AU’s predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity in 1997–98.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

3 Comments on Exclusive: Robert Mugabe is 102 years old; official ID reveals

84 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Celebrity Pussy Molds
  3. lovehoney
  4. pc games for windows 7
  5. pc software full download
  6. free tech forum
  7. CEO Terbaik
  8. سرور مجازی
  9. beagle dog
  10. system investment space off
  11. tan dog
  12. games for pc download
  13. pc games download
  14. pdr training
  15. personal vibrator
  16. cock ring review
  17. thrusting rabbit
  18. SAI
  19. Mack TerraPro Series Cab Over
  20. 롤대리랭
  21. PHP Music website
  22. Acoustic
  23. roof repair
  24. Google
  25. molybdenum wire
  26. shared hosting
  27. передержка кошек
  28. dabjars wholesale
  29. chain saw sharpening CBN wheel
  30. SAI
  31. Dual Penetration Vibrator
  32. free download for windows 8
  33. free full download for windows pc
  34. superior auto institute
  35. pc app
  36. free download for windows 7
  37. used cars
  38. dss
  39. kona coffee from lion
  40. Android Fixed Rom
  41. coffee beans from kona
  42. miniclip 8 ball pool
  43. free download for windows 7
  44. pc games full version download
  45. how to earn money from home
  46. cheap A/C
  47. bragi
  48. buy rabbit vibrator
  49. real ways to earn money online
  50. legitimate work at home jobs with no startup fees
  51. crystal jellies anal stuffer
  52. peru travel packages
  53. g spot stimulator
  54. free cash
  55. spring outfits
  56. best exercise for weight loss
  57. wabbit vibrator
  58. male vacuum pump
  59. Carlin Ross
  60. forex live signal
  61. Search Marketing
  62. amazon product Seo
  63. buy youtube views cheap
  64. audio spionaj
  65. MOR_FO_2 Certification Exam Questions and Answers
  66. iran tar
  67. buy dildos
  68. best vibrating cock ring
  69. thrusting anal sex
  70. 韓国エスコートアガシ
  71. ball bearing
  72. 福井脱毛
  73. 福井脱毛
  74. Inspection in China
  75. piano classes
  76. Cheap Arizona Cardinals Jerseys
  77. Design highlights
  78. dirty sex
  79. jimmy buffet
  80. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  81. Android repair
  82. happy
  83. Sex
  84. Best Glass Dildos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News