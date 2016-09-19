Kasukuwere disowns his 50 bed mansion as pressure mounts

Harare,– Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has denied he owned a multi-million dollar mansion in one of Harare’s leafy suburbs, challenging his accusers to prove their claims.

The 50-roomed property caused a stir when images of it were splashed on social media few months ago.

Kasukuwere, one of President Robert Mugabe’s henchmen, has been linked to the property with the country’s opposition saying the Zanu PF political commissar was dipping into government coffers to build a giant empire.

Former Zanu PF politician Temba Mliswa claimed at a press conference April this year that the giant Glen Lorne property, with three floors and an elevator, belonged to the controversial politician.

But quizzed by media mogul Trevor Ncube during social media exchanges, Kasukuwere distanced himself from the controversial property.

“The house is not mine. Ask the owner,” quipped Kasukuwere, who further claimed the internet was misleading a lot of people on a lot of issues.

“My house is my house but this is not my house.”

Kasukuwere challenged Ncube – owner of NewsDay, and two weeklies, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard – to send his journalists to the Glen Lorne property to investigate the real owner of the property.

“If it is mine come collect 10 herds of cattle,” he added.

The Zanu PF politburo member advised Ncube not to be misled but do proper research.

He further threatened to instead expose Ncube’s own shenanigans, saying those who stayed in glass houses should not throw stones.

Constitutional law expert and former advisor to MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Alex Magaisa also challenged the Mount Darwin legislator to come clean on the issue.

Kasukuwere has come under fire for alleged corruption in the recent past with President Mugabe a surprise leader of the renewed siege against the beleaguered businessman.

Mugabe early this month confronted one of his most fierce defenders on the alleged sale of tracts of residential land to Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Walter Magaya and some Zanu PF bigwigs.

Mugabe said the land was meant for party youths.

Sections of the Zanu PF support base have been planning to stage demonstrations against the minister for alleged corruption.