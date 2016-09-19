Kasukuwere disowns his 50 bed mansion as pressure mounts

Harare,– Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has denied he owned a multi-million dollar mansion in one of Harare’s leafy suburbs, challenging his accusers to prove their claims.
The 50-roomed property caused a stir when images of it were splashed on social media few months ago.
Kasukuwere, one of President Robert Mugabe’s henchmen, has been linked to the property with the country’s opposition saying the Zanu PF political commissar was dipping into government coffers to build a giant empire.
Former Zanu PF politician Temba Mliswa claimed at a press conference April this year that the giant Glen Lorne property, with three floors and an elevator, belonged to the controversial politician.
But quizzed by media mogul Trevor Ncube during social media exchanges, Kasukuwere distanced himself from the controversial property.
“The house is not mine. Ask the owner,” quipped Kasukuwere, who further claimed the internet was misleading a lot of people on a lot of issues.
“My house is my house but this is not my house.”
Kasukuwere challenged Ncube – owner of NewsDay, and two weeklies, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard – to send his journalists to the Glen Lorne property to investigate the real owner of the property.
“If it is mine come collect 10 herds of cattle,” he added.
The Zanu PF politburo member advised Ncube not to be misled but do proper research.
He further threatened to instead expose Ncube’s own shenanigans, saying those who stayed in glass houses should not throw stones.
Constitutional law expert and former advisor to MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Alex Magaisa also challenged the Mount Darwin legislator to come clean on the issue.
Kasukuwere has come under fire for alleged corruption in the recent past with President Mugabe a surprise leader of the renewed siege against the beleaguered businessman.
Mugabe early this month confronted one of his most fierce defenders on the alleged sale of tracts of residential land to Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Walter Magaya and some Zanu PF bigwigs.
Mugabe said the land was meant for party youths.
Sections of the Zanu PF support base have been planning to stage demonstrations against the minister for alleged corruption.
HARARE (Reuters) - Robert Mugabe's anti-Western rhetoric has been conspicuous by its absence of late, a sign the 91-year-old leader has mellowed or realised that Zimbabwe may need financial help.
A ...
HARARE — Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has taken a visiting US delegation to task over sanctions imposed against the Southern African nation, the state-owned Herald newspaper says.
Mr Mugabe told the ...
Environmentalists in Zimbabwe are concerned about the building of shoppingmalls and housing on wetlands. They say the development will affect watersupplies in heavily populated areas. Environmentalists say that if the ...
HARARE (Reuters) - The United Nations plans to raise $1.6 billion from donors to improve agriculture, food security, health and governance in Zimbabwe between 2016-2020, its representative in the southern ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
Pingback: Google()