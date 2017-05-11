Opposion leader Joice Mujuru ‘taken ill’

Bulawayo – Zimbabwean former deputy presidentJoice Mujuru had to be rushed to Harare due to health concerns on Sunday, New Zimbabwe reports.

Mujuru, who now leads the opposition Zimbabwe Peoples First party, was expected to attend the first anniversary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tendai Biti in Bulawayo on Sunday. But due to an unnamed illness, she was rushed to Harare where she was expected to meet with her doctors, said PDP deputy president Samuel Sipepe Nkomo.

“…Mujuru was supposed to be here today (Sunday) but she has fallen ill. She has been rushed to Harare to see her doctors,” Nkomo was quoted as saying.

Mujuru is the third high ranking Zimbabwean politician to be taken ill in recent months.

Just over a week ago, her former boss and mentor President Robert Mugabe, 92, had to cut short his stay at the 36th SADC summit in Swaziland and was reportedly rushed overseas due to health concerns.

However, presidential spokesperson George Charamba denied reports that the nonagenarian was ill.

On his return from the Far East Mugabe also scoffed at the rumours by an online publication that he had died in Dubai.

“Yes, I was dead. It’s true I was dead. I resurrected as I always do once I get back to my country. I am real again,” the 92-year-old ruler was cited as saying at the time.

The leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Morgan Tsvangirai also announced recently that he was suffering from colon cancer, following months of speculation around his health.

Before his disclosure Tsvangirai had been a regular at a South African hospital where he was getting treatment. – News24