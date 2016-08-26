Zimbabwe Political Crisis: US issues travel warning to its citizens

HARARE – The US embassy has warned its citizens to avoid areas where demonstrations are likely ahead of a large protest planned by Zimbabwe opposition parties for Harare on Friday.
In a security message released on Thursday, the embassy said it was likely that riot police would “increase their numbers through [Friday] morning in anticipation of this event.”
“Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” the embassy said in a nod to ugly clashes with riot police that broke out during a march by youths from the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change on Wednesday.
Discontent is rising in Zimbabwe on the back of high unemployment, cash shortages and brutality from a police force that appears overwhelmingly loyal to President Robert Mugabe and his party. Protests have been taking place with mounting frequency in the last few weeks – and there are claims that innocent bystanders have been targeted by riot police.
It has been reported that tear-gas is also being liberally used by the police force.
Officials from some of the 18 parties billed to take part in Friday’s demonstration have vowed it will go ahead even though police have said it shouldn’t.
Zimbabwe’s High Court on Friday allowed opposition parties to march in the capital against electoral processes they say favour President Robert Mugabe, hours after police fired teargas at gathering protesters, an opposition official said.
Movement for Democratic Change vice president Nelson Chamisa said the court ruled that the demonstration should proceed from 12 noon to 4 p.m. and that police should not disturb the march.
The High Court is due to rule on the matter Friday in a hearing due to start at 8am – exactly when marchers have been told to gather.
Zimbabwean police on Friday fired teargas and a water cannon to disperse anti-government supporters, who responded by hurling rocks, as a protest against President Robert Mugabe turned violent, a Reuters witness said.
More than a hundred police officers in riot gear, backed up by water cannons and armoured trucks, occupied the venue that opposition parties planned to use for their march.
Mugabe’s opponents have become emboldened by rising public anger and protests over an economic meltdown, cash shortages and high unemployment. Mugabe, 92, has led Zimbabwe since independence from Britain in 1980.
As opposition supporters arrived for the march, they were told by the police to leave. The officers then fired teargas and a water cannon when parts of the crowd refused to comply, a Reuters witness reported.
A few dozen supporters, who earlier chanted anti-Mugabe slogans, threw rocks at the police and burned tyres on the roadside near the square where the protest was due to start.
“We are not going anywhere and demonstrating is the only solution left to force the dictator out of office,” said Tapfuma Make, an unemployed 24-year-old from Chitungwiza town, south of the capital Harare.
Zimbabwe’s High Court ruled that police should allow the protest to proceed between 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (1000-1400 GMT).
“We view this as a victory for democracy. The demonstration is going ahead,” MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora told reporters following the court’s decision.
Opposition parties leading the protests say the electoral commission is biased in favour of the ruling ZANU-PF and is run by security agencies loyal to Mugabe, charges the commission denies.
The protesters want the next vote in 2018 to be supervised by international observers, including the United Nations. They are also calling for Mugabe to fire corrupt ministers, scrap plans to introduce local bank notes and end cash shortages.
Opposition leader and head of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Morgan Tsvangirai, and former vice president Joice Mujuru will lead the demonstration, which they expect to draw thousands of supporters.
Zimbabwe’s police used teargas and a water cannon on Wednesday to break-up a march by MDC youth supporters who were protesting over economic mismanagement and what they say is brutality by security agencies.
