Parliament too dirty and stuffy – Thabitha Khumalo

HARARE – Controversial Bulawayo East legislator and MDC-T National Deputy spokesperson Thabitha Khumalo yesterday stormed out of Parliament citing that the environment was too dirty posing a serious threat to her health.
By Portia Sigauke
Raising a point of order, Khumalo said Parliament was denying her her right of being an MP by not cleaning the house whilst they knew she was asthmatic.
“I realise that this Parliament is taking other people’s health for granted. I am sure you are aware that I am asthmatic; you are denying me my right as a Member of Parliament, elected in Bulawayo East to sit in this august House and represent the Bulawayo people,” she said claimed.
Khumalo said she was struggling to breath in Parliament and her right to good health was exposed.
“I am saying so because I am failing to breathe in this House and you are not cleaning it. My question is, do I not have a right for my health to be protected in this House,” she questioned.
Earlier last year, the outspoken legislator was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after she removed her top to give to a female party supporter, following violent skirmishes that happened between Zanu Pf youths and MDC-T in Njube.
Khumalo, among other top party officials, stormed Njube police station over the issue, and the legislator took off her top to give to an aged women who had been undressed, but for her troubles, she was charged with indecent exposure.
In 2012, Khumalo mobilized more than 300 sex workers from Bulawayo and made them sign a petition seeking to decriminalise their work and publicly lambasted fellow legislators who refused to speak out on the rights of sex workers, dismissing them as hypocrites.
The outspoken MP said her colleagues pretended as if sex workers were non-existent whereas they sought their services frequently.
However, her efforts to have the country’s courts of law decriminalise the arrest of sex workers came to fruition in April this year with the Constitutional Courts outlawing prostitution arrests.
HARARE, June 11, 2015 - Morgan Tsvangirai’s formation of the MDC says the low turn-out and poor figures in Wednesday’s “sham” by-elections confirms its demands for the implementation of far-reaching ...
ZANU-PF Manicaland Province has formally written to the party’s leadership recommending that the Senate post left by the late Kumbirai Kangai be taken up by Shadreck Chipanga, effectively sealing the ...
THE opposition MDC formations said Tuesday that contesting in any future elections without reforms was tantamount to “legitimizing and celebrating Zanu PF’s election rigging behaviour”.
The MDCs, one led by Morgan Tsvangirai ...
HARARE - Alpha Media Holdings, publishers of NewsDay, The Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard newspaper yesterday fired five journalists and 16 newspaper inserters using the recent Supreme Court ruling that ...
HARARE - Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s camp suffered another devastating blow at the weekend after the Midlands godfather’s bitter ruling party rivals known as the Generation 40 (G40) swept the ...
John Legend doesn’t think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn’t for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his music and signed him […]
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
Pingback: buy injectable steroids uk()
Pingback: Entertainment and Movie reviews with tips on how to get Website Traffic and Make Money Online.()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: Trisha()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: spankthebank()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: nephaard kopen()
Pingback: Train derails - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: hghsuppliers.com review()
Pingback: hire an injury attorney()
Pingback: Denver Uber Driver()
Pingback: celtic silver jewelry()
Pingback: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland()
Pingback: Parks()
Pingback: strombafort 50 reviews()
Pingback: apk downloads()
Pingback: 100 layer acrylic()
Pingback: best site()
Pingback: Bilskrot Göteborg()
Pingback: Hindi Sex Story()
Pingback: wibforum()
Pingback: sen busun()