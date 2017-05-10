Tsvangirai, Mujuru Lead Peaceful Protests in Zimbabwe

GWERU —In a move described by both parties as historic, leaders of the Zimbabwe People First (ZimFirst) and the Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai joined hands today to stage a peaceful march in Gweru to protest against the continuing social, economic and political problems in Zimbabwe.
The march, which drew hundreds of MDC-T supporters, began just before middday, from an open space on the northern outskirts of the central business with the MDC-T’s top leadership including vice presidentThokozani Khupe and newly appointed vice presidents Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa being among the party’s heavyweights who were leading from the front.
There was commotion some moments later when Tsvangirai, his wife, Mujuru and former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa joined the protesters as the supporters jostled to catch a glimpse of the opposition leaders.
There had been fears that the MDC-T march would be a flop as ZFP had a rally scheduled for Mkoba Stadium outside town.
“Today is a historic day for us. It is a day when the MDC and People First are coming together … We want the people of Zimbabwe to work as one and not to be divided. Today we found a way of working together to deal with the issues affecting us. Everyone is being affected by these issues. We want to weed out all the corruption
and nonsensical things that are happening in our midst,” Mujuru told the boisterous crowd after she had been given time to give a solidarity speech.
In his keynote address, Tsvangirai who recently came public about having cancer of the colon, thanked his supporters for continuing to support him and for praying for him.
Tsvangirai also described as momentous the fact that Mujuru and her party officials had joined in the march.
“We welcome all democratic forces that are fighting to remove president Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF from power because they are the ones who are causing the suffering that we are all experiencing in this country,” Tsvangirai said.
The MDC T leader’s speech was punctuated by shouts from supporters expressing their love for their leader.
Tsvangirai reiterated that his party is peace-loving and will continue to seek to get into power through constitutional means adding that Zanu PF had lost the ideals of the liberation war long back.
“When we formed the MDC-T we said we wanted to continue pursuing the ideals of the liberation struggle which Zanu PF had lost along the way. We were never a reactionary party contrary to what Zanu PF wants people to believe,”
Tsvangirai urged Mugabe to relinquish power now before people’s anger
gets worse.
He said the party will continue with the protests until President Mugabe relinquishes power, adding that the party is mobilising for one major protest that will make the president to accept that people have had enough of his misrule.
After the speeches, the entourage of both the MDC-T and ZimPF leaders made its way to Mkoba Stadium for the ZPF rally.
Both Tsvangirai and Mujuru repeated the need for working together to dislodge Mugabe and his Zanu PF government from power.
Some of the supporters of both the MDC T and ZPF who spoke to Studio 7 expressed happiness over the show of solidarity by the opposition leaders.
One MDC-T supporter who only identified himself as Charles said he hoped that the show of unity could taken a step further.
“I hope that Mujuru is genuine in all this. You know that most people are still suspicious about her real intentions because of her Zanu PF past. But I hope that going forward she can continue to work together with our leader Tsvangirai, who is the incontrovertible face of the opposition,” he said.
United we stand.divided we fall.Viva Zimbabweans Viva.Aluta continua.
I’ll immediately grab your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or
newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me recognise in order
that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Bayern Munich fotbollströja barn
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative and
amusing, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail
on the head. The problem is something not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy I stumbled across this in my search
for something concerning this.
Fotballdrakter Juventuss langermet
Marvelous, what a web site it is! This web site gives valuable facts to us,
keep it up.
Juventus 21 Paulo Dybala drakt
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will often come back from now
on. I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice day!
juventus trøje
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this article and also the rest of the site is also really good.
Atletico Madrid 10 Yannick Carrasco drakt
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through some of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and amusing,
and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The issue is something too few people are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy I stumbled across this during my search for something concerning this.
Hi! I simply wish to give you a big thumbs up for the excellent information you’ve got here on this post.
I’ll be returning to your web site for more soon.
A parte da frente do calçado muito justa é outro fator de risco
para aparecimento dos joanetes.
whoah this weblog is magnificent i like reading your articles.
Keep up the good work! You understand, a lot of persons are looking around
for this info, you can help them greatly.
Just desire to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is just spectacular and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with
forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thanks, However I am experiencing
issues with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to subscribe to it.
Is there anybody else having identical RSS problems?
Anyone who knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article. I like to write a
little comment to support you.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit
my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m
not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say great blog!
You can certainly see your expertise within the article you write.
The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe.
Always go after your heart.
After looking at a number of the articles on your web page, I really appreciate your technique of
blogging. I saved it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future.
Take a look at my web site as well and tell me your opinion.
Hi friends, good piece of writing and good arguments commented
here, I am actually enjoying by these.
You have made some good points there. I checked on the net
to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with
your views on this website.
Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I
guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any recommendations for beginner blog writers? I’d genuinely
appreciate it.
Hello There. I found your weblog the usage of msn. This is an extremely neatly written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your useful information. Thank you for the post.
I will certainly return.
I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this info for my mission.
There’s definately a lot to find out about this subject.
I like all of the points you have made.