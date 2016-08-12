Zimbabwe’s ageing tyrant Robert Mugabe flies in doctors from Singapore

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe reportedly flew in four doctors from Singapore to attend to him ahead of the Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day commemorations, it has emerged.

By Elias Mambo



Mugabe (92) is battling prostate cancer and eye problems. He frequently travels to Singapore for treatment at the state-of-the-art Gleneagles Hospital.

Government sources said the doctors arrived last week and treated Mugabe ahead of his public appearance at the National Heroes Acre on Monday where he officiated on Heroes Day.

Mugabe also officiated at the Defence Forces Day commemorations at the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

“Mugabe’s health continues to be of concern and authorities felt he needed to be seen by his doctors before officiating at the Heroes and Defence Forces events,” a government official. “He is supposed to undergo a urinary tract surgical operation in Singapore soon.”

Mugabe last travelled to Singapore on June 2 after attending the 8th summit of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) in Papua New Guinea.







