No UK bailout for Robert Mugabe – Under-fire British Envoy backtracks

Harare,– The United Kingdom has ruled out a $1,1 billion bailout for President Robert Mugabe’s government and instead warned recent incidents of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe could torpedo Harare’s re-engagement efforts with the international community.

Harare is presently grappling to secure outside funding to prop up an economy weighed down by decades of mismanagement.

The situation has been compounded by massive de-industrialisation which has seen the national cake shrink as desperate citizens resort to informal ways of survival.

As the situation gets dicey by the day, President Mugabe has turned to old allies in the UK for a financial bailout which saw finance minister Patrick Chinamasa fly to London last month while trying to negotiate lines of credit.

Zimbabwe's colonial master has come under fire for allegedly ignoring gross rights violations and corruption under the Mugabe regime while granting audience to Harare which is seeking to unlock a 1, 1 billion pounds bailout.









Reports have been awash that former British business minister Peter Mendelsohn met Chinamasa in Harare five months ago before the investment bank where the Labour works sought to help the regime borrow $1,1 billion.

But Catriona Laing, the British ambassador to Zimbabwe who allegedly organised the controversial meeting has dismissed the reports of a clandestine bailout plan for beleaguered Mugabe regime saying more misunderstandings were circulating regarding the UK’S approach to Zimbabwe.

“There is no bail out,” Laing tweeted on Sunday, “Like all EU (European Union) (member states) we support international re-engagement if (there is) progress on human rights, rule of law.”

Instead, Laing said, recent human rights violations threatened the re-engagement efforts.

In recent weeks, Zimbabweans have taken to the streets in protest against general misrule and a harsh economic climate.

Police have been accused of brutalising peaceful demonstrators.

Last week, five journalists were battered by police in images which were captured on video.

Human rights defenders say more than 300 people have been arrested since Zimbabweans began their street protests some two months ago.

The British envoy also denied her country was funding a certain faction within Mugabe’s faction-riddled Zanu PF as was being alleged by the country’s opposition.

“We don’t keep any party in business and aren’t responsible how they behave. There is no bail out or UK money for government,” she said.

She was however quick to say the UK was disturbed by deterioration in human rights abuses, hinting it could scupper Harare’s re-engagement efforts with the international community, particularly the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Recently we see deterioration (in human rights). (It) will make it harder to get re-engagement international financial institutions.”

Political analyst, Ricky Mukonza, said it is politically damaging for the UK to be seen to be bailing out the Zimbabwe government.

“The Zimbabwe government is the same government which has been accused of gross human rights violations against its people and suffocating democracy. Bailing out this government will be tantamount to endorsing these internationally unacceptable practices.”

Former coloniser Britain fell out with President Robert Mugabe’s government in 2000, mainly over oft-violent seizures of white-owned land to resettle blacks as well as accusations of poll fraud. Mugabe has accused successive British government of plotting his ouster as retribution for what he describes as necessary land reform.

Britain retains significant business interests in the southern African country, with big firms such as banks Standard Chartered and Barclays, as well as BOC Gases and dual-headquartered Unilever still operating in the country. The main focus of the trade mission is infrastructure, where Zimbabwe has a deficit estimated at around $14 billion, according to the World Bank.

In 2014 Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa and the British ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing, addressed a joint-press conference at the end of what both parties described as “fruitful and frank” deliberations with four officials of the five-member trade delegation which was on a three-day scoping visit.

At the press conference; addressing investor concerns over Zimbabwe’s empowerment law which limits foreign shareholding in all major businesses to 51 percent, Chinamasa said the government would move to remove ambiguities on the implementation of the Act, which has been the source of much confusion among current and potential investors.

He also sought to allay fears over Harare’s commitment to property rights, a concern mostly drawn from the experiences of the land seizures.

“There is no investor who will come to an environment where the investment is not secure. As a country including the media, we have to create a conducive environment to attract investors to come to our country,” Chinamasa said.

“If there are any disputes, it’s very important that those disputes are resolved within the framework of the rule of law.”

Following its isolation by the West, Zimbabwe sought succour in the East – with China and Russia emerging as important trade and investment partners in recent years under a “Look East” policy championed by Mugabe. Chinamasa, however, said Zimbabwe was open for investment from any quarter, adding that Britain had an advantage by virtue of its colonial ties with Zimbabwe.

Laing said government was “very” aware of some of the concerns that investors had, adding that these issues had come up in the delegation’s discussions with Chinamasa.

“Indigenisation, if not explained properly in terms of how it works in practice, could potentially put off some investors,” she said.

She, however, noted that Zimbabwe’s re-engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was an important positive signal to potential investors.

In June 2013, Zimbabwe and the IMF agreed on a staff monitored programme, an informal arrangement under which the Fund’s staff engage the partner state as it implements its economic policies but which does not entail financial support.

“That’s the kind of thing investors look out for, the IMF broadly giving a clean bill of health to the macro-economic picture. So if Zimbabwe can keep on track with its staff monitored programme, and tackle some of the tricky issues it needs to do, that will send positive signals that investors are in the right kind of environment,” Laing said.

Head of the trade delegation, Alex Lambeth from British Expertise, a non-profit trade promotion body, said the visit was the first step in reviving British business interest in Zimbabwe.

“We are looking at how to harness the finance necessary to reach the development goals of the country,” Lambeth said, adding that at the end of their visit, during which they will also meet with various economic line ministers, they would present a report to the British trade body.

Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA) chairman Nigel Chanakira, who was also part of the deliberations, said Zimbabwe’s significant financial requirements, estimated at about $25 billion under the government’s economic blueprint ZimAsset, meant it could not avoid the world’s financial capital – London.

“British firms can help unlock the finance and expertise to implement ZimAsset. Finance mobilisation from all sources is critical at this point in time for economic development,” Chanakira, founder of Zimbabwe’s first locally owned commercial bank, said.

“We at ZIA support a “Look Everywhere” policy when it comes to resurrecting industry, bringing jobs and empowering Zimbabweans.”

Chanakira cited the $265 million takeover of BancABC by Atlas Mara and enquiries for a potential $100 million power project as key examples of London-driven deals impacting Zimbabwe’s economy.