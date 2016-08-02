MDC-T woes: Party in crisis meeting to avoid another split

OPPOSITION MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has summoned members of his national council to an emergency meeting tomorrow to resolve internal fissures triggered by his recent appointment of Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as the party’s vice-presidents.
BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU
Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyorika confirmed the development, but declined to disclose the agenda of the meeting which comes hardly two weeks after another firefighting indaba failed to resolve the impasse.
“It’s true that on Wednesday there will be a national council meeting,” Tamborinyorika said.
Tsvangirai last month appointed Chamisa and Mudzuri as his deputies in addition to Thokozani Khupe amid speculation the move was meant to dilute the latter’s political ambitions and stabilise the party after the MDC-T leader went public over his health status.
The former Prime Minister recently disclosed that he had cancer of the colon and regularly visits South Africa for chemotherapy treatment.
The appointments have, however, reportedly divided the party with other top officials claiming they were done unprocedurally. But, Tsvangirai insists his decision was guided by the party’s constitution, adding Mudzuri and Chamisa’s appointments were meant to strengthen the MDC-T’s preparations for the 2018 elections.
Two party members, Partson Murimoga and George Rice, have since filed a High Court application seeking nullification of the appointments.
Last week, the party’s standing committee meeting was allegedly abandoned after 20 minutes as some members strongly rejected the presence of Chamisa and Mudzuri at the indaba.
“The appointments were done after the national council meeting and the new appointments were not formally presented for endorsement by the national council. This (tomorrow’s) meeting is meant to cure that,” the source said. – NewsDay
MASVINGO – In an incident that confirmed tensions between MDC – T party whips, youths aligned to provincial chairperson James Gumbi and party national executive member Bernad Chiondegwa on Saturday got ...
THE Minister for War Veterans and War Collaborators Welfare, Christopher Mutsvangwa, faces ouster from the Zanu-PF Mashonaland West province amid moves to recommend his expulsion for allegedly undermining President Robert ...
HARARE (Reuters) - President Robert Mugabe's government will introduce a law in Zimbabwe's parliament that requires senior public officials to declare assets as part of measures to tackle corruption.
Critics and ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Pingback: Google()