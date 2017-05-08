Date set for Mujuru party’ s first convention

Opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) interim leader Joice Mujuru has set September 3 as the tentative date for her party’s inaugural convention.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA



The convention set for Harare will be attended by just under 8 000 delegates to elect a substantive leadership and begin the painstaking process of campaigning for Mujuru’s first election as a member of the opposition.

She is likely to face her long time boss and mentor President Robert Mugabe, ZimPF spokesperson Jealous Mawarire confirmed.

“I can confirm that we have at least for planning purposes, set September 3rd as the date for the party’s first convention in Harare. We do not have a specific venue for now but that will be announced in due course,” he said.

Mawarire said the party would pick at least four members from each of the country’s nearly 2 000 political and administrative wards.

“Each ward will be asked to submit the names of at least four people, one each, from the youth wing, women’s wing, main wing and the war veterans’ wing,” he said.

“We will also between now and the convention begin to have our lower structures elect people to the district, provincial structures and also make nominations for those they would want to be part of the national executive council.

He said the provisional figures were based on the party’s draft constitution.

“Our constitution is being finalised by our lawyers and will be tabled at convention for adoption,” he said.

“That will guide us as to which positions will be directly elected at congress.

“For now though, I can say at least the top five positions that will be directly elected at congress will be the president, vice president, national chairman, secretary general and the treasurer general.

“These will make up the initial members of the national standing committee.

“They will be mandated to sit and pick 13 other members from the national executive mainly based on people’s expertise and competences to particular secretarial portfolio,” he said.

Mawarire added that the party would then begin proper campaigning for the general elections expected in 2018.

Mugabe has already been endorsed as the Zanu PF presidential candidate.

Mujuru was kicked out of Zanu PF following brutal purges over allegations of plotting to topple Mugabe by foul means, including an assassination.-The Standard