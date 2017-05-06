Pastor calls for massive peaceful uprising

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Zimbabwe pastor who launched a social media campaign criticizing the government and then left the country for his safety is calling for a massive but peaceful uprising.
Evan Mawarire told an emotional crowd at a university in South Africa on Thursday night that Zimbabwe once was promising but had been reduced to “horror and unimaginable disappointment.”
Frustration has been growing in the southern African nation amid a collapsing economy and allegations of corruption. People across the country earlier this month staged the largest anti-government strike in nearly a decade.
President Robert Mugabe, who has been in power since 1980 and is the world’s oldest head of state at 92, has responded by saying that people who aren’t happy should leave.
Many have. Most of the people cheering, laughing and crying in the audience Thursday night were from Zimbabwe, part of an exodus of hundreds of thousands of people into neighboring South Africa over the years.
Mawarire said Zimbabwe’s government “cannot deal with people that are genuinely peaceful,” and he called on fellow citizens to rewrite the country’s future. “Catastrophe has been our story for far too long,” he said.
He also addressed concerns that he had left the country for good, while acknowledging the risks involved in speaking out.
“My country is Zimbabwe. It is my home. I live there,” he said. “If you are going to arrest me, you will arrest me at home. If you are going to kill me, you will kill me at home.”
Mawarire has refused to engage in violence.
“Violence begets violence, and that is something that you and I have to make a decision to be different on going forward,” he told the crowd.
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a
blog that’s both equally educative and engaging,
and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the
head. The issue is something too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
I am very happy I came across this during my search for something regarding this.
I read this post fully about the difference of most recent and
previous technologies, it’s awesome article.
My brother recommended I may like this website.
He was totally right. This post truly made my day.
You can not imagine simply how a lot time I had spent for this info!
Thank you!
If you are going for most excellent contents like me, only
go to see this site daily since it provides feature contents,
thanks
I do not write a bunch of comments, however i did a few searching
and wound up here Pastor calls for massive peaceful uprising –
The Zimbabwe Mail. And I do have some questions for
you if it’s allright. Is it only me or does it give the impression like some of these responses
look like they are coming from brain dead folks?
😛 And, if you are posting on additional sites, I would like to follow anything new you have
to post. Could you list of all of your communal sites
like your linkedin profile, Facebook page or twitter feed?