News Ticker

Robert Mugabe says will not quit after war veterans’ rebuke

27th July 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 42

HARARE (Reuters) – President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe on Wednesday dismissed demands by once stalwart war veteran supporters to quit, saying he was in power by popular vote and accusing critics of plotting his ouster with longtime Western opponents.
mugabe
The 92-year-old Mugabe, the only president Zimbabwe has had in 36 years of independence, was addressing thousands of Zimbabweans who rallied to support him, a few days after veterans called him a corrupt dictator.

“As long as the party says continue, I continue…If I still have the energy, I still have the life, the blessings of God, I will continue,” Mugabe said in a 50-minute address.

“Journalists, tell those you are representing that Robert Mugabe is still here, well and strong. This is me, and my people are going to have me for some time,” he said to loud cheers.

Mugabe, however, looked gray and drained, leaned for most of the time on a podium and spoke with a halting voice, laboring through his lines.

“Some of these rebels from our war veteran ranks have been working with secret agents from the American, United Kingdom and French embassies here,” said Mugabe, one of Africa’s longest serving rulers.

The veterans, who fought against white minority rule in Rhodesia, as Zimbabwe was known before independence, turned on their ex-commander last week, saying he had “devoured” the values of the liberation struggle.

The government said the veterans statement amounted to treason and they would be punished.

As senior members of the ruling ZANU-PF party maneuver for advantage in a post-Mugabe era, two factions have emerged, one linked to Mugabe’s wife Grace and one for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, backed by the powerful war veterans.

Without mentioning him by name, Mugabe responded to accusations by one of his junior ministers that Mnangagwa was plotting to unseat him by urging his vice president to declare his ambitions openly.




Mnangagwa, known in political circles as “the crocodile”, sat quietly by Mugabe’s side as he spoke.

Public discontent over high inflation, unemployment and other hardships spilled out into the streets in a nationwide protest movement this month.

Mugabe warned church leaders, including pastor Evan Mawarire who started an internet campaign that inspired rare protests against the president, to stay out of active politics and organizing anti-government protests.

“I want to warn them, these people, such as Mawarire and others, ZANU-PF will not tolerate any nonsense done in the name of religion. Once you begin to interfere with our politics, you are courting trouble. Real trouble,” he said.

Supporters dressed in ZANU-PF colors, some holding portraits of Mugabe, sang and danced at the party headquarters in response to a call to demonstrate their unwavering support.

“Mugabe is our hero and those who are criticizing him from our ranks are sellouts who must be banished. In my view Mugabe should be allowed to die in office,” said 58-year old James Mushonga.

 

Related Posts
Grace Mugabe, VP war escalates
Grace Mugabe, VP war escalates
A faction aligned to First Lady Grace Mugabe is ratcheting up pressure against Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid an admission by the youth league that its proposed “one million man march” ...
READ MORE
Faith in Mugabe has all but evaporated
Faith in Mugabe has all but evaporated
Harare - Thirty-two-year-old Brighton Mutanga* believes his fate, and that of his wife and three children, lies not in the hands of government policies but in individual efforts, which, however, ...
READ MORE
‘Mnangagwa will be booted out of Zanu PF and govt soon’ – Analyst
‘Mnangagwa will be booted out of Zanu PF and govt soon’ – Analyst
LEADING political analyst Obert Mundevere Ncube has said the possibilities are high that vice President Emmerson Mnagagwa will be soon booted out of the ruling Zanu PF and government like ...
READ MORE
20/11/2012Veteran human rights lawyer, Advocate George Bizos, for the Legal Resource Centre and Bench Marks Foundation, viewing evidence presented by the S.A.P.S at the Farlam Commission of Inquiry in Rustenburg.Picture: Moeletsi Mabe/The Times
‘Zimbabwe on the brink of a civil war’ – top South Africa lawyer
Harare – South Africa’s veteran human rights lawyer George Bizos is worried about the possibility of civil war in Zimbabwe. He has just visited the country for the first time ...
READ MORE
Will someone prominent die in a plane? Makandiwa suggests so
Will someone prominent die in a plane? Makandiwa suggests so
United Family International Church (UFIC) founder Emmanuel Makandiwa has prophesied that a prominent person will die soon in an aeroplane, but said he would elaborate on the prophecy at his ...
READ MORE
Government grinding to a standstill as economy crisis worsen
Government grinding to a standstill as economy crisis worsen
FISCAL pressures, which worsened last year due to be higher-than-budgeted-for wage increases against the backdrop of a weakening economy, have escalated in the New Year amid fears that government operations ...
READ MORE
Fired Mutsvangwa savages Grace, G40
Fired Mutsvangwa savages Grace, G40
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe on Friday fired War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa and immediately replaced him with his deputy Tshinga Dube. BY RICHARD CHIDZA Mutsvangwa’s dismissal was revealed at Dube’s swearing in ceremony ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa allies take fight to Robert Mugabe
Mnangagwa allies take fight to Robert Mugabe
HARARE - Embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies are ramping up their assault on President Robert Mugabe’s authority, savaging the Zanu PF politburo’s decisions of the past few months, as ...
READ MORE
‘Zanu PF suffering legitimacy crisis’
‘Zanu PF suffering legitimacy crisis’
HARARE - The introduction of bond notes will not solve the economic problems that Zimbabwe is faced with as the governing party is suffering a crisis of legitimacy, the Zimbabwe ...
READ MORE
Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena
Wadyajena attacks Kasukuwere
HARARE - Zanu PF’s Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena has attacked the party’s political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, accusing him of rigging the Norton by-election. The ruling party’s little-known Ronald Chindedza lost ...
READ MORE
Grace Mugabe, VP war escalates
Faith in Mugabe has all but evaporated
‘Mnangagwa will be booted out of Zanu PF
‘Zimbabwe on the brink of a civil war’
Will someone prominent die in a plane? Makandiwa
Government grinding to a standstill as economy crisis
Fired Mutsvangwa savages Grace, G40
Mnangagwa allies take fight to Robert Mugabe
‘Zanu PF suffering legitimacy crisis’
Wadyajena attacks Kasukuwere

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News