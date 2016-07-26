News Ticker

‘Robert Mugabe will be out by August 31’

26th July 2016

Harare – Opposition MDC-T youths on Monday declared they will make sure President Robert Mugabe leaves office by August 31 this year, saying he has failed the country.
Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Harare after a special executive meeting, MDC-T Youth League national chairperson, Happymore Chidziva, said they had launched #MyZimbabwe campaign to send a message to President Mugabe that he was no longer wanted.

“The campaign that we are getting into, we are very clear that by 31 August Robert Mugabe will be done away with. So we are not leaving any room for anything outside that by 31 August this country will no longer be under the leadership of Robert Mugabe,” he said.

Chidziva said the government had breached the social contract that it had with the people by not using the mandate it was given to run the affairs of the country.




“So our campaign is centred around ensuring that the government of the day which has failed dismally to look after the citizens of Zimbabwe should go and we have said that in August, this is the month when we commemorate our heroes, it is a month that reminds us of the history we have gone through as a country where people took up arms to liberate this country from colonial regime.

“And in the same manner, we are using the month of August to launch an onslaught on the regime of Robert Mugabe so that we ensure that the people of Zimbabwe at the end of the day realise their democracy, freedom and equality,” he said.

