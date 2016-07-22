High on drugs Patrick Zhuwao booted out of parliament

President Robert Mugabe’s nephew and Indigenisation minister, Patrick Zhuwao, was on Thursday ordered out of parliament for failing to respond to questions, and some legislators accused him of being under the influence of drugs.



Zhuwao repeatedly burst out in hysterical laughter and kept reminding legislators of his name.

“My name is Patrick Zhuwao and can you allow me to respond in a manner that Patrick Zhuwao responds,” said Zhuwao several times.

This prompted Justice Mayor Wadyajena, the MP for Gokwe Nembudziya who chairs the Indigenisation parliamentary portfolio committee to hit back at the dreadlocked minister.

“We know that your name is Patrick Zhuwao and we also have names that we love, but can you respond to the questions,” said Wadyajena who is also Gokwe Nembudziya MP.

“Minister, it is within your rights that you can excuse yourself. If you are not ready you can come back whenever you are ready.









“We can’t spend the whole day on enquiring and investigating. You had the letter for the past month. You may laugh about it,” added Wadyajena.

Zhuwao appeared before the committee to give oral evidence on his role in a potentially corrupt deal in which his ministry engaged a private consultancy firm, Tripple Bottom Line Consultancy, to spearhead the national economic empowerment strategy without going to tender.

Zhuwao accused Wadyajena’s committee of a witch hunt against him. The two belong to rival succession camps in Zanu PF. Nehanda Radio