News Ticker

Zimbabweans suffer “savage” police abuse as anti-Mugabe movement grows

14th July 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 89

JOHANNESBURG,(Reuters) – A 10-year-old girl knocked out by tear gas from a grenade thrown into her home. A disabled boy beaten and left unconscious at a bus-stop. A 17-year-old set upon by six police dogs.
police

The list of cases recorded by a trauma clinic is detailed and varied – men, women and children whose only fault was being in the wrong place at the wrong time when Zimbabwean police cracked down on a rare outbreak of dissent this month against President Robert Mugabe.

“Torture, Torture, Torture, Intimidation, Torture, Torture, Intimidation, Assaulted, Torture…”, reads one column of the spreadsheet prepared by the clinic, which was seen by Reuters.

The violence occurred during a “stay-away” inspired by Evan Mawarire, a 39-year-old preacher, whose call for workers to stay home in protest against corruption and economic decline amounts to the biggest challenge to Mugabe’s rule in nearly a decade.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba and information minister Chris Mushowe did not answer their mobile phones or reply to text messages requesting comment on the allegations of abuse.

The clinic that prepared the spreadsheet redacted the names and ID numbers of victims. Officials from the clinic asked that it not be identified for fear of reprisals, and Reuters was not able to confirm the individual incidents directly.

But Frances Morris, a doctor who treated some of the victims, said the injuries included broken arms and hands, and were indicative of “savage” treatment.

The victims, she said, were mainly civilians who were not involved in protests, even though the injuries were of a severity that the clinic normally confronts only among participants of riots.

“The dog bite injuries reflect the use of uncontrolled dogs,” she said.

In a July 11 Twitter post, former information minister Jonathan Moyo, a leading Mugabe defender, accused the anti-government protest movement inspired by Mawarire of fomenting violence.

“In Germany when you want to kill dogs you cause rabies. In Zimbabwe when you want to grab power unconstitutionally you cause social unrest!” Moyo said.

Mawarire, who says he promotes only peaceful protest, was arrested on Tuesday but released a day later when a magistrate threw out charges of attempting to overthrow the state, an offence that carries up to 20 years in jail.

A warrant seen by Reuters for a police raid on his home accused him of having a stolen police helmet and other “subversive material” used to incite unrest on July 6, the day of the “stay-away” protest.

As Mawarire appeared in court on Wednesday, dozens of riot police backed by armoured vehicles and water cannon took up position outside the building.

BATONS, DOG BITES

Television footage and pictures this month from the southern African country have shown baton-wielding riot police taking on groups of young men in restive Harare townships.

In one incident described in the clinic’s spreadsheet, three riot police assaulted a mother of a newborn in her home in Epworth, a Harare township well-known as a hotbed of opposition to Mugabe and his ruling ZANU-PF party.

“When my child started crying my husband opened the door and was manhandled by the police and they took him away,” the 24-year-old woman recounted.

“I tried to ask them why they were taking away my husband. They started beating me with baton sticks all over the body. I told them I had an operation – I had a caesarean section. The police said they were having a much more important operation than mine.”

In another, a 17-year-old boy who had left home to collect his school examination results was set upon by riot police and beaten with truncheons and fists before being held for two nights at Harare’s central police station.

Another 17-year-old was accosted by six riot police with dogs at his home. “They commanded their dogs to bite me and two others,” the boy said.

Photographs provided by the clinic and dated July 14 showed one dog-bite victim lying in a hospital bed with flesh wounds on his left lower leg. The largest wound was 10 cm across.

Beatrice Mtetwa, Zimbabwe’s top human rights lawyer, said she would be raising the issue of police brutality when those arrested in the crackdown next appeared in court on July 28. She did not yet have full details of the incidents, she said.




“We are still in the process of collating that information and deciding which one of the persons who are in court have also been treated by the medical facility,” Mtetwa told Reuters.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Ignatius Chombo said police would be out in full force to prevent any repeat of last week’s Mawarire-inspired “stay away”.

“We have sufficient contingent of police to deal with the issue. There is no need for the army. This is their daily bread and they will deal with any eventuality,” Chombo said.

“PRAY FOR ZIMBABWE”

Zimbabwe has a history of violence against opponents of Mugabe, the only president the country has known since independence from Britain in 1980.

In 2008, after hundreds of his supporters were beaten up, then-opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai pulled out of an election run-off against Mugabe to prevent anybody being killed.

A year earlier, Tsvangirai himself was beaten after being arrested on his way to a Harare prayer rally. When he emerged from custody, his face was severely swollen and he had deep gashes in his head.

Edward Chikombo, a freelance cameraman who obtained pictures of Tsvangirai’s injuries, was later abducted from his Harare home. His body was found a week later.

Mindful of such events, father-of-two Mawarire had pre-recorded a video to be released should he disappear. Within minutes of his arrest this week, his supporters put it out.

“You are watching this video because I have either been arrested or I have been abducted,” he said in the grainy clip posted under his #ThisFlag Twitter hashtag.

“Maybe we shall see each other again. Maybe we shall never see each other again. And maybe we succeeded, or maybe we failed. Whatever the case, you and I have stood to build Zimbabwe,” he continued. “Remember to pray for Zimbabwe.”

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

89 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Vicky Pussy
  3. lovehoney
  4. best sex doll
  5. play online games
  6. games for pc download
  7. software download for windows 10
  8. tech forum
  9. Wibowo
  10. خرید سرور مجازی
  11. dog
  12. Тест на гражданство на русском языке
  13. apps for pc
  14. pdr training
  15. adam and eve thruster
  16. adam \u0026 eve
  17. superior auto institute
  18. Acoustic
  19. Roof Repair Long Island
  20. hitachi edm filter
  21. vps hosting
  22. glass jars
  23. cat hotel
  24. superior auto institute
  25. luxury watch trading
  26. SAI
  27. maxie solters
  28. app for laptop
  29. superior auto institute
  30. app for laptop
  31. free download for windows 7
  32. pc apps
  33. Android Fixed Rom
  34. 100% kona
  35. free download for windows 7
  36. tongue vibrator
  37. miniclip.com
  38. sex toys
  39. Anal Butt Plugs
  40. menage a trois harness
  41. apps download for windows 7
  42. pc games for windows 8
  43. Rotating Dildo
  44. home job 2018
  45. heat pump
  46. g spot
  47. mulvadi kona coffee
  48. HP0-M204 Certification Dumps
  49. spinning vibrators
  50. earn money working from home
  51. adam and eve sex toy
  52. Buy Android installs
  53. peru travel
  54. payday loans
  55. desinfectionpunaisedelit
  56. best anal sex toy
  57. thrusting silicone vibrator
  58. male vacuum pump
  59. szybka pozyczka
  60. buy sell cyprus
  61. mobile forex app
  62. buy youtube views and likes
  63. best selling vibrator
  64. waterproof rabbit vibrator
  65. vibrators
  66. best vibrating cock ring
  67. Adam and Eve Luxury Sex Toys
  68. 韓国エスコートアガシ
  69. Arduino modules
  70. pump parts
  71. pc software full download
  72. 福井脱毛
  73. 福井脱毛
  74. how to deal with cheating
  75. Buy beats online
  76. Cheap Customized Jerseys
  77. سرور مجازی
  78. 韓劇 籃球2013dvd
  79. led lighting SanLiBang
  80. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  81. buy kona
  82. buy kona
  83. robert
  84. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com
  85. Glass Dildos
  86. group exercise instructor
  87. pure kona
  88. tooth extraction
  89. Strap On Dildo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News