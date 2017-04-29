Zimbabwe cops disperse Tsvangirai welcome party

Harare – Opposition MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai returned to his Harvest House offices in Harare on Thursday morning to a rousing welcome from scores of his supporters.

It was the opposition leader’s first public appearance after revealing he had colon cancer and was under treatment for the ailment.

Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Picture: Philimon Bulawayo. Credit: REUTERS

A fit-looking Tsvangirai made a brief address outside the party headquarters where he urged his party supporters to continue with the fight against the regime of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, before going into a meeting.

The supporters, however, later fought running battles with anti-riot police who tried to disperse them.

The police virtually besieged the opposition party’s headquarters, blocking part of Nelson Mandela Avenue between First Street and Angwa Avenue with two water cannons and four truckloads of anti-riot police in full gear.

The supporters chanted anti-Mugabe and first lady Grace Mugabe slogans in front of the police, which seemed to rile law enforcement agents who then moved in to disperse the supporters.

Some shops along the streets, including OK First Street, had to close briefly, fearing the situation could degenerate into chaos.

MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu, said the party’s supporters were just happy to see their president back in good health and good spirits and were celebrating.

“It was not a demonstration, but just a peaceful expression of joy, but then the police decided to come and disturb the peace,” he said.

Gutu said he had not received any reports of any party member who had been arrested in the melee.

Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Inspector Charity Charamba, could not be reached for comment as her mobile was answered by an unidentified woman who said she in a meeting.

Tsvangirai returned home last week from neighbouring South Africa where he had been receiving treatment for colon cancer and declared he was ready lead the party again. – IOL