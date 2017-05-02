Mugabe’s family has fled the country to Singapore as people take charge

HARARE – Robert Mugabe’s family yesterday reportedly left the country for Singapore ahead of today’s nationwide stay away against President Robert Mugabe and his government’s failure to turn around the economy and deal with corruption.



The country is going through an economic meltdown, which has seen government failing to pay civil servants on time.

Grace was spotted at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, en route to Singapore.









Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba said he was unaware of the whereabouts of the First Lady. “I don’t know about that. You seem to know better than I do. In any case, what has that have to do with you, NewsDay people?” Charamba retorted.

“I am not at work, so really I don’t know what you are asking me.”

Singapore has become virtually the second home of the First Family, as they travel to the Far East country regularly for medical attention amid reports that they also have businesses interests there.