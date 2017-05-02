News Ticker

Mugabe’s family has fled the country to Singapore as people take charge

13th July 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 53

HARARE – Robert Mugabe’s family yesterday reportedly left the country for Singapore ahead of today’s nationwide stay away against President Robert Mugabe and his government’s failure to turn around the economy and deal with corruption.
grace
The country is going through an economic meltdown, which has seen government failing to pay civil servants on time.

Grace was spotted at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, en route to Singapore.




Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba said he was unaware of the whereabouts of the First Lady. “I don’t know about that. You seem to know better than I do. In any case, what has that have to do with you, NewsDay people?” Charamba retorted.

“I am not at work, so really I don’t know what you are asking me.”

Singapore has become virtually the second home of the First Family, as they travel to the Far East country regularly for medical attention amid reports that they also have businesses interests there.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

2 Comments on Mugabe’s family has fled the country to Singapore as people take charge

51 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. 100% pure mulvadi
  3. mulvadi kona coffee
  4. how to make quick money
  5. best g spot vibrator
  6. sex
  7. legitimate work at home jobs with no startup fees
  8. Google
  9. crystal jellies anal stuffer
  10. Ratings and reviews
  11. ιστοσελιδες
  12. peru vacation
  13. sex toy for couples
  14. lace open back wedding dress
  15. desinfectionpunaisedelit
  16. wet dildo
  17. Bangin' Betty Stroker Kit
  18. swan vibrator
  19. penis pump
  20. Carlin Ross
  21. szybki kredyt
  22. cyprus shops
  23. camere spion
  24. PMI-SP Certification Exam Questions and Answers
  25. pc apps free download
  26. pleasure kit
  27. silicone vibrator
  28. adamandeve.com
  29. buy dildos online
  30. Buy Phentermine Without Prescription
  31. penis
  32. Freshest food
  33. best anal vibe
  34. Cheap Orlando Magic Hats
  35. Arduino UNO
  36. full version pc games download
  37. China Import Consulting
  38. getting over an affair
  39. work from home 2017
  40. 上流社會dvd
  41. best kona
  42. Los Angeles
  43. videos
  44. motu and patlu games
  45. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  46. web site
  47. letmewatchthis online
  48. BDSM
  49. TensorFlow
  50. bisexual
  51. How To Use A Strap On Dildo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News