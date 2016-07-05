The end of Robert Mugabe hegemony has come

HARARE – Niccolo Machiavelli — the well-known Italian Renaissance politician, philosopher and writer, who is often referred to as the founder of modern political science — warned rulers that among the dangerous groups of people who were likely to threaten their power were those close to the throne: who vociferously defended the leader during the day but plotted the emperor’s downfall at nightfall.



If events unfolding in Zimbabwe are anything to go by, then Machiavelli was right on the money, as many of the country’s, and indeed President Robert Mugabe’s problems appear to be the result of the mindless plotting and bloodletting within the governing Zanu PF, which is being engineered by greedy and selfish hyenas within the top echelons of the party.

Indeed, we at the Daily News — like the vigilant, diligent watchdogs that we try to be — have since we came back to the market in March 2011, consistently spotlighted these predator, piranha tendencies that have become the hallmark of Zanu PF politics: which incontrovertibly work to the detriment of the party, Mugabe’s legacy and the country.

The predictable result of this greed, buffoonery and plotting by those close to the seat of power is that today Zimbabwe stands on the precipice of a complete implosion, with fed up citizens now sadly resorting to violence and mass action in their desperate cries to be heard, as the country’s economy continues to die.









If the situation in the country was not so dire and grim, we at the Daily News would gloat and say “we told you so and you vilified, harassed and threatened us for being the bearers of the obvious bad news — now reap your just desserts”.

But this is not a time for such cheap boasts because our country is on fire, and it’s our patriotic duty to expose those within Zanu PF whose games have cost millions of ordinary Zimbabweans their livelihoods as they plot dangerously to take over power.

To reiterate, the fact that today Zimbabwe is engulfed in chaos, that unemployment is hovering at more than 90 percent, that there are serious cash shortages, that the government can no longer pay civil servants their salaries, that there is chaos at Beitbridge Border Post, and that kombi drivers are rioting in Harare has nothing to do with supposed sanctions.

Yes, all this mayhem around us is the sole work of Zanu PF bigwigs, particularly those who are impatient to wrest power from Mugabe!

While I hold no brief for Gushungo, one thing is certain, Zanu PF decided, in its wisdom, to give him a fresh five-year mandate at their disputed last congress in 2014, which means that he is in terms of the party’s constitution, its 2018 presidential candidate.

The question to ask of the party’s ambitious bigwigs is what has changed since 2014, and why the deadly wars to succeed him now?

This brings me to the controversial utterances at the weekend by State Security minister Kembo Mohadi who said there was a third force behind some of the disturbances taking place in the country.

Unlike Mohadi who wants to point crooked fingers at the opposition, the West and even South Africa, I personally think that the third force destabilising Zimbabwe is in Zanu PF, whose leaders are stampeding to outdo each other, at a huge cost to the country, to attain power.

To say the sudden chaos that is consuming Zimbabwe is frightening the wits out of most citizens is to understate the fear out there. And the next question that needs to be asked is how come so few Zanu PF bigwigs appear to be working with Mugabe to deal with the current national emergencies?

Isn’t it also a little surprising that after years of Zimbabwe getting by since the introduction of dollarisation, cash shortages suddenly hit the market from nowhere, amid unconvincing conspiratorial claims from those in power?

Please pardon my journalistic instinct, but I do smell a rat, as all indications are that our problems are patently man-made, and authored by those close to the seat of power.

As one small example, someone either genuinely thought it was such a brilliant idea to nationalise all diamond mines in Chiadzwa — including those being run by the Chinese from whom we expect help — or that person is guilty of the grave crime of sabotaging the country.

Then another smart Alec decided, in this economic climate nogal, to ban the importation of basic commodities, including foodstuffs, which had become a major livelihood for thousands of families — all this ostensibly to protect non-existent local industries!

I ask with tears in my eyes: which industries is the Minister of Trade & Industry Mike Bimha trying to protect after the agro-industrial devastation of the past 16 years? Indeed, has the minister not been to the former industrial hub of Bulawayo, or even to Willowvale and Workington here in Harare to see for himself that there is no longer any industry to talk about in Zimbabwe?

Sadly, no one in Zanu PF appears to care about anything anymore, and so this advice, and millions of other voices around our beloved country will be ignored with the usual contempt, as our rulers within the ruling party continue to brawl to the death for power.

In the meantime, things will get worse in the country … and ultimately (perhaps mercifully), the end will also come even for our heartless overlords.-Daily News