Tsvangirai Illness Raises Fears of MDC-T Fragmentation; outpouring of sympathy

MUTARE – Zimbabweans from all walks of life in Mutare expressed shock at the news that the country’s main opposition party leader Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has cancer of the colon.



The Movement for Democratic Change founding president revealed this Monday, raising alarm among supporters that the party may face serious challenges while the former trade unionist is receiving treatment in South Africa.

Local resident Lewis Kashiri says Tsvangirai’s illness may trigger internal factionalism in the party.

“It is a very big blow to the party, the MDC and Zimbabwe at large, especially with the political climate which is in Zimbabwe right now. It is like Tsvangirai is the last man standing who we were counting on to fight the ruling party and now if Tsvangirai gets sick or is diagnosed with cancer which is a very serious disease, I am afraid of infighting in the party. We were looking forward to be together in 2018 for the final push,” says Kashiri.

Several other residents, including Rutendo Hungwe, expressed the same sentiments hoping for his speedy recovery.

“This is a tough situation to his family and his supporters and at large, and I wish him a quick recovery so he continues with the work that he and others in the MDC started in 1999.”

MDC-T activist, Mercy Nkomo of Zimta suburb, said the news of Tsvangirai’s illness has affected a lot of people, who hope that God will help him to recover from the disease.

“It is with great sadness that we have learnt of his illness and we hope the Lord will be with him and that he will be treated urgently and hope that his wife and family will keep on supporting him and as the Lord is a protector of all of us … We know that he is with him and everything will be well.”

Zanu PF activist, Robson Ngarivume, said it is sad that Tsvangirai has cancer of the colon.

Tsvangirai is currently in South Africa where he is receiving chemotherapy. The MDC-T leadership says it is unlikely that the party will plunge into a crisis as Tsvangirai gets some medical attention.

Meanwhile there was an outpouring of sympathy for MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday following his disclosure that he has cancer of the colon and was undergoing treatment in neighbouring South Africa.

Tsvangirai made the unusual step of disclosing his medical status, something most political leaders in the country, particularly President Robert Mugabe, have failed to do.

Yesterday, many, including his political rivals, stampeded to wish him a quick recovery and hailed his decision to go public with his health status.

Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader Joice Mujuru said she wished Tsvangirai well and urged Zimbabweans to give him the privacy he needed during his time on the mend.

“Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru and ZimPF would like to join Zimbabweans in praying for Tsvangirai, who is recuperating after surgery,” Mujuru’s spokesperson Gift Nyandoro said in a statement yesterday.

“We applaud the former Prime Minister for coming out in the open about his medical condition. As a party, our prayers are with him and we urge Zimbabweans to give him the privacy that he needs during this time that he is on the mend.”

Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said it had been saddened by the news of Tsvangirai’s illness.

“We ask the Lord of healing to look kindly on him in this his hour of need. We are sure he is a fighter and that he will find the strength to fight this battle as he has fought against the oppression of the people of Zimbabwe,” PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume said.

“We are confident that he will be well in order for him to put his broad shoulder to turn the wheel of democracy and justice for all together with others. We are certain that he deserves to see a new Zimbabwe in good health. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Zanu PF politburo member and Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo tweeted: “I wish Tsvangirai full and complete recovery in his fight against colon cancer. May God’s favour be with him.”

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu also sympathised with Tsvangirai.

-VOA