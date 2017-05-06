Zimbabwe: A cautious celebration of Brexit

Zimbabwe is cautiously celebrating Britain’s imminent exit from the European Union (EU) and is hoping it can get a better bloc from the 27-nation bloc, as it has long felt Whitehall was responsible for its crises.

President Robert Mugabe claims Britain, Zimbabwe’s former colonial power, was exerting undue influence on the EU, in what the southern African nation believes is a bilateral dispute.

Brexit is good for Africa, it is good for Zimbabwe

Britain slapped sanctions on Mugabe and his inner circle after a violent land reform programme and the EU followed suit after its election observer mission was kicked out of the country on the eve of the disputed 2002 presidential elections.

In recent years, however, the EU has been reviewing the sanctions annually, but Zimbabwean authorities insist relations can only normalise if “Britain removes the first family from sanctions”.

While Mugabe insists Britain is responsible for the EU sanctions, and his government is optimistic for a change of fortunes with the United Kingdom on its way out, it is highly unlikely there will be a major shift in relations between the bloc and Zimbabwe.

Mugabe’s government says it will adopt a “wait-and-see attitude”. Foreign Affairs secretary, Joey Bimha says the bloc should adopt a bold policy shift on Zimbabwe.

“We will wait and see developments after this,” he told state media.

“It is not something we can make a judgement on at this point in time. In the EU, there were a number of countries that supported it (Britain) in maintaining those sanctions and those countries remain in the bloc and can still push a policy that the sanctions remain in place.”

“It is not anything we can celebrate about in terms of removal of sanctions. Government will for now monitor the situation.”

The EU head of delegation to Zimbabwe, Philippe Van Damme said it was too early to comment. “For the time being, we do not have comments to make,” he said.

“Briefly, I can say it might be sad for Britain and Europe, but Brexit is good for Africa, it is good for Zimbabwe,” he said, without showing why this was so.

Government officials claim the standoff has cost Zimbabwe over $42 billion in potential revenue and has led to the economy contracting by over 40 per cent.

Zimbabwe has tried having the sanctions lifted in the past, even suing the EU unsuccessfully.

The BBc series of letters from African journalists, the film-maker and columnist Farai Sevenzo looks at why some Africans living in the UK wanted to leave the European Union.

For months now, the question of whether the United Kingdom should leave the EU or remain could not be avoided, stoking fires of political passion between rich and poor, parents and children, old and young – and the African migrants eligible to cast a vote.

Noises were made about what a Leave vote would mean for Africa’s meagre trade deals with the EU, and whether life after Brexit would be vastly different to life before Brexit for Africa and her citizens.

Trade, African economists argued, would change little but the duplication of aid packages from the EU and the UK would most likely increase as the UK sought to revive Commonwealth ties.

Over in Johannesburg people wondered why the local currency, the rand, kept falling against the British pound with all the financial uncertainty hanging like a mist over London’s Square Mile; and in Kigali money transfer companies ceased trading in sterling for 24 hours so they could gauge the anticipated slide.

Even as the dust settled last Friday morning on the UK’s momentous decision to leave the EU, it was the voting intentions of Africans in Britain that made for fascinating reading.

Some of them had argued to leave, and social media had been awash with the African Brexiteers’ pleas for the severing of ties with Europe, including WhatsApp circulars setting out the reasons.

London has been home to Africans long before William Shakespeare wrote Othello.

Africans settled in the capital during the height of the British Empire and at its end contributing hugely to the city’s multicultural heartbeat.

According to the 2011 census, about 1.8% of the population of England and Wales identified as black African.

“The African migrant who voted to leave was as fearful of the new arrivals, of his or her chances in a crowded job and housing market, as was his indigenous British neighbour”

In comparison with the rest of the EU, Africans have long valued the opportunities available to them in the UK and the protection the law accords them.

Despite many problems, a Race Relations Act of 1976 has tried to give them shade from the glaring heat of prejudice; they have educated their children, opened up places to worship, bought property and settled.

They have generally felt safer over the years in the UK than in the other 27 EU countries.

Better the devil you know, the pro-Brexit Africans said, arguing that the rest of Europe is notorious for its absence of colour in public office and cultural life – despite the many stars of African origin currently featuring in France’s European football bonanza – and its marginalisation of generations of African migrants in forgotten high-rise estates.

In any case, their argument went, the expansion of the EU had drastically reduced the job chances of Africans from the Commonwealth and beyond.

Employers did not worry about visas for EU citizens, and a huge pool of labour with freedom of movement had simply locked out non-EU citizens from the skilled as well as the unskilled job market.

Even the NHS and care sector, which had relied so much on African professionals, began to forget them in favour of the new EU arrivals.

It was also feared that with Albania, Turkey, Serbia, Macedonia and Montenegro waiting to join the EU, the African worker would certainly tumble to the bottom of the working pile.

And this argument was put across persistently.

‘Bitter graffiti’

The referendum debate could not escape the thorny issue of immigration, and the African migrant who voted to leave was as fearful of the new arrivals, of his or her chances in a crowded job and housing market, as was his indigenous British neighbour.

Senior politicians said during the debates that their constituents in London were bemoaning the lack of places for their children in local schools because of the burgeoning numbers coming from Eastern Europe, and such complaints were, in the case of Streatham in south London, coming from the African-Caribbean community.

Yet the Africans awoke to a post-Brexit Britain that was as full of prejudice to the non-EU citizen as to the EU citizen.

Bitter graffiti appeared urging foreigners to leave. – BBC and Africa Report