Zimbabwe tyrant Robert Mugabe faces impeachment

HARARE – At a time when everyone is agreed that life in Zimbabwe is bad and there is need to re-engage with other countries, President Robert Mugabe is actually thumbing his nose at the West, something that both his friends and foes say is a sign that the 92-year-old has lost his marbles.
Just last week, the nonagenarian appeared determined to scuttle his broke government’s re-engagement efforts with Western powers, saying that Zimbabweans would rather suffer than accept conditional assistance from the international community.
Mugabe’s position is a stark contradiction to Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya who have been engaging international lenders such as the International Monetary Fund.
Analysts canvassed by the Daily News said the nonagenarian leader is not concerned with the current economic decline but more worried about maintaining his grip on power.
Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said “Mugabe is surrounded by liars who are feeding him with lies”.
“…Mugabe may fail to appreciate the plight of the people because he has everything at his disposal. He gets all he needs. He is also of advanced age and is oftentimes misinformed by those surrounding him who tell him untruths to cover their own flaws, incompetence and corruption. We can’t really blame a man of his age for failing to understand fully what’s around him.
“He is also isolated from reality and often made to see only positive things by his advisers and ministers. Leaders by their nature get isolated; more so when their energy levels to visit the people on the ground start waning due to advanced age.”
Saungweme said Zimbabwe desperately needs the international community and donor partners to avert a crisis.
“The majority of our people are suffering and are leading undignified lives due to poverty and hunger. There are no jobs for them to provide for basics needed for a life with dignity. At the same time human rights continue to be stamped upon by both State and non-State actors. This must change and we can’t go it alone. We need external help. We need donor funding, we need foreign aid, and we need NGOs and UN to come in.”
Another political analyst Shakespeare Hamauswa said Mugabe is ever in a belligerent mood and has seen the worst of economic decay under his watch so much that he has ceased to care.
“I think the Zimbabwean situation regarding that issue goes beyond Mugabe’s character. It has to do with how the political discourse has been constructed since the formation of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).
“The West was then labelled enemy and the coming of sanctions cemented that conception. Therefore, parameters of re-engagement from Mugabe’s view are different from the generality of Zimbabwe. Nevertheless, the character of Mugabe has an effect on how he responds to such issues. He seems to be on the revenge side and ever ending fighting mood.
“I also think Mugabe has seen the worst of economic decline such that he is not pushed by the crisis but presumably by what he calls economic struggle. His position in power seems unthreatened by the developments currently obtaining in the country so he has nothing to fear.”
The Welshmen Ncube-led MDC spokesperson Kurauone Chihwai also chipped in saying the only solution for this country to go forward is to make sure that Mugabe resigns.
“It is imperative for Zimbabwe to substitute Mugabe with an energetic player who will score the required goals. Zimbabwe has a documented governance crisis regardless of our position on literacy rating in Africa.
According to Chihwai, Mugabe’s vitriolic attacks on the West are not justified given the situation on the ground.
“Mugabe is too pompous and flamboyant for nothing, thumbing his nose at the West while Zimbabwe burns. He has failed to arrest the chaos that has erupted as a result of his corrupt ministers and a decomposing economy.
“He should speak for himself not for us because Zimbabweans are not interested in his sludge. The MDC has a plan to normalise relations with the West and unlock economic growth. Our desire as MDC is to see Zimbabwe leaping forward.”
The analysts’ sentiments cement what Chinamasa said this week when he appealed to Zimbabweans to put aside their differences and work together in wooing investors from across the globe. -Daily News
My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and thought
I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to looking into your web page again.
Howdy! This article couldn’t be written much
better! Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept talking about this. I’ll send this post to him.
Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good read. Thanks
for sharing!
This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a
reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was
almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin
barren.But ces écoles de la science, fondée sur un tel motif que cela, sur themere instinct de curiosité, avaient peu de chance d’originalité ou de vitalité. ALLthe grandes écoles du monde, la philosophie grecque aîné, theAlexandrian, l’école actuelle baconienne de la physique, ont eu un deepermotive pour leur recherche, un objet beaucoup plus élevé qu’ils espèrent discover.But en effet, les musulmans n’a pas tellement envie de découvrir la vérité, comme tocultivate leurs propres intellects. A cet effet, une forte et subtlesystematist, comme Aristote, était l’homme fort dont ils ont besoin; etde la destruction d’Alexandrie peut dater la montée du Aristotelianphilosophy. Les traductions de ses œuvres ont été faites en arabe, en premier lieu, il issaid, du persan et syriaques traductions; dont le premier avait beenmade pendant la
This blog seems to get a large ammount of visitors. How do you advertise it? It gives a nice unique twist on things. I guess having something useful or substantial to post about is the most important thing.
moncler sale online http://www.cheapmoncler.online
I enabled comments on my blogger page but it only shows the comments link, and when it’s clicked, a new page opens to show the comments. Is there a way to just have the comments show on my main page right underneath the blog, I don’t want just a link to the comments page..
That is some inspirational stuff. Never knew that opinions could be this varied. Thanks for all the enthusiasm to offer such helpful information here.
patagonia outlet sale http://www.patagoniausa.online
What is the best way to start a Blog for profit?
Register http://vibroplates.ie/register.html
Are you looking for some effective weight loss tips for women.
where to buy ugg boots cheap
Brilliant, thank you, I will subscribe to you RSS now!
fitflop outlet online http://www.fitflopoutlet.store
Awesome Post. You do a good job. Thanks again
parajumpers uk stockists http://www.parajumpersusa.online
Ive been meaning to publish about something like this on my website and this gave me an idea. Exactly the stuff I needed.
coach factory online http://www.coachhandbagsoutletcoupons.com
I wonder how many I have.
canada goose online http://www.factorycanadagooseoutlet.online
http://www.lunasa.ie/index1.htmlray ban occhiali da sole a goccia