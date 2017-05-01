News Ticker

Protests to topple Robert Mugabe imminent

22nd June 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 76

HARARE – Youths from 14 opposition political parties and 45 civil society organisations have joined hands in their quest to force President Robert Mugabe to fulfil his 2013 poll pledge — through nationwide demonstrations.
In an interview with the Daily News last week , MDC youth chairperson Happpison Chidziva said the 14 opposition parties and 45 civic organisations under the Hashtag #Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign will move around the country urging people to take action against Mugabe’s misrule.

“The Occupy Africa Unity Square is now part of #Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign and we are going to occupy the Square till Mugabe resigns,” Chidziva, who is in the #Tajamuka/Sesjikile mobilisation committee said.

According to #Tajamuka/Sesjikile spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi some of the opposition parties which are part of the group include, Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), MDC-led by Welshman Ncube, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ), Zunde, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn, Transform Zimbabwe, Free Zim, Dare, Zanu Ndonga and NCA.

Some of the organisations include Youth alliance for Democracy, Zinasu, Youth Agenda Trust, Bulawayo Youth in Action, Harare Residents Alliance, Student Solidarity Trust, various vendors’ associations, the Rural Teachers Association and Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions among other movements.

“This is a campaign for all youths in Zimbabwe, they are arresting activists but we don’t fear them, we are going on with our protests.

“We are going to continue with the Occupy Africa Unity Square campaign, look the vice president (Phelekezela Mphoko) is living in a five-star hotel while the majority of Zimbabweans are struggling to make a living.




“We are going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices and we are going to tell them that they must not re-engage Zimbabwe. There are thieves in Zanu PF and if the IMF gives them money, they will use it for their personal gains.”

Zinasu president Alistar Pfunye also added his voice and called for Mugabe and his entire Cabinet to resign.

“As Zinasu, we are going to join all progressive political parties and civic organisations who are demonstrating against Mugabe’s misrule. As students, we are worried with the current state of the economy, our parents are failing to pay us fees.”

Meanwhile, the MDC national youth assembly has resolved to support the Africa Unity Square activists.

“(MDC national) executive noted the continued harassment and intimidation of occupants of the Africa Unity Square through arbitrary and illegal arrests as happened at the Square. Executive resolved to support the initiative of occupation of the Africa Unity Square henceforth,” MDC youths secretary-general Lovemore Chinoputsa said.-Daily News

