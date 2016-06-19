News Ticker

Robert Mugabe blasts Zimbabwean doctors, brands them money grabbers

19th June 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Health & Fitness 2

HARARE – Beleaguareded under-fire Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe has blasted doctors saying they should stop valuing money at the expense of the need to serve people, saying the medical practitioners should understand the economic environment the country is operating in.
mugabe
Addressing mourners at the National Heroes Acre in Harare for the burial of Retired Brigadier General Felix Muchemwa, Mugabe urged the doctors to take a cue from the late Muchemwa, whom he said always put the needs of the people first.

“We appreciate the work of doctors, they deserve to be rewarded accordingly. However, they must also understand the limitations the government is facing. We are still fighting for our liberation, there are sanctions that are affecting our capacity to honour our obligations to workers.”

“Dr Muchemwa, as one of the first doctors who gave medical services to the liberation war fighters, had that understanding and we need his peers to understand also, he never put money first, but the people first and made great sacrifices. Right now as I speak there is a stand-off between our medical staff and us the government on remuneration,” said Mugabe.

The remarks come at a time some doctors have decided to stop accepting medical aid and demand cash upfront from the 1st of July, a situation that could put more burden to the people of Zimbabwe.




Mugabe also said in Muchemwa, the nation has lost a humble intellect with an amazingly charming personality.

“Cde Muchemwa was a dedicated cadre, who despite his abilities, remained humble. Always humble, always smiling, that is what Muchemwa was. Different from other people who always boast of their educational success,” said President Mugabe.

He also said for the success of the liberation war, “we needed medical doctors like Dr Muchemwa. Of course he was not alone, we also had Dr Herbert Ushewokunze, Dr Muvhuti and Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, among others.”

On a lighter note, President Mugabe revealed that he only knew it recently that Dr Dr Sekeramayi’s daughter is married to the late Dr Muchemwa’s son.

Earlier in his address, Mugabe chronicled how the white colonial regime resorted to the poisoning of food and clothes during the liberation war, adding that Retired Brigadier General Muchemwa died from an ailment caused by poisoning during the war.

The late national hero died on Sunday last week in Egypt where he had gone to seek medical attention.

Related Posts
Zimbabwe’s economy is grinding to a halt
Zimbabwe’s economy is grinding to a halt
THE Zimbabwean economy is grinding to a halt with clear evidence that the economy is fast tracking into deep seated economic recession. It is also evident that Finance Minister Patrick ...
READ MORE
Grace Mugabe is a genetically modified politician and she is an intellectual novice
Grace Mugabe is a genetically modified politician and she is an intellectual novice
FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe may have proven she is an intellectual novice in matters political with her knee-jerk and furious pronouncements over the importation of foreign products during a rally ...
READ MORE
Zuma assured AU al-Bashir would not be arrested – Mugabe
Zuma assured AU al-Bashir would not be arrested – Mugabe
Johannesburg - President Jacob Zuma gave the African Union summit assurances that Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir would not be arrested, Zimbabwe’s president Robert Mugabe has said. Responding to questions by journalists ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime misses deadline for paying World Bank, ADB
Zimbabwe regime misses deadline for paying World Bank, ADB
Harare – Zimbabwe has now officially gone back on its agreement to pay its four main international debtors simultaneously and has said it does not know when it will clear ...
READ MORE
The Croc Strikes: Mnangagwa’s bodyguard found dead after argument with VP
The Croc Strikes: Mnangagwa’s bodyguard found dead after argument with VP
HARARE - Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bodyguard was found dead Tuesday afternoon almost 48 hours after he allegedly had a heated meeting with the VP. According to Nehanda Radio sources Kudzai ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe doctors, teachers strike over unpaid wages as economy deteriorates
Zimbabwe doctors, teachers strike over unpaid wages as economy deteriorates
HARARE (Reuters) - Teachers, doctors and nurses in Zimbabwe began a strike over unpaid salaries on Tuesday, a day after police used force against protesting taxi drivers in the capital, ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe deploys son-in-law to Air Zimbabwe top job for looting spree
Robert Mugabe deploys son-in-law to Air Zimbabwe top job for looting spree
HARARE — President Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law, Simba Chikore, has been appointed chief operations officer of the struggling national airline, Air Zimbabwe. According to Transport Minister Joram Gumbo, Chikore is expected to take ...
READ MORE
ZANU PF on the brink of disintegration as vicious infighting takes toll
ZANU PF on the brink of disintegration as vicious infighting takes toll
Harare - The marquees have been set up, the roads resurfaced and the WiFi is ready - but proceedings at President Robert Mugabe's ruling party conference this week could be ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe Hauled To Court Over Bond Notes
Robert Mugabe Hauled To Court Over Bond Notes
Harare,- The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has filed an urgent chamber application in the High Court seeking an order to set aside a law promulgated by President Robert Mugabe ...
READ MORE
U.S. Approves $95 Million Dollar Fund to Combat HIV and Aids in Zimbabwe
U.S. Approves $95 Million Dollar Fund to Combat HIV and Aids in Zimbabwe
HARARE - For the third straight year in succession, the United States Government has approved a budget of $95 million dollars to fund HIV and AIDS programs in Zimbabwe under ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s economy is grinding to a halt
Grace Mugabe is a genetically modified politician and
Zuma assured AU al-Bashir would not be arrested
Zimbabwe regime misses deadline for paying World Bank,
The Croc Strikes: Mnangagwa’s bodyguard found dead after
Zimbabwe doctors, teachers strike over unpaid wages as
Robert Mugabe deploys son-in-law to Air Zimbabwe top
ZANU PF on the brink of disintegration as
Robert Mugabe Hauled To Court Over Bond Notes
U.S. Approves $95 Million Dollar Fund to Combat

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News