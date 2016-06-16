News Ticker

#ThisFlag political activists meets RBZ chief

16th June 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Money & Markets 1

HARARE — Some political activists held a meeting with Zimbabwe’s central bank governor John Mangudya on Wednesday and Thursday to express their disatisfaction over the bank’s moves to introduce bond notes.

The activists, drawn from various organizations including Pastor Evan Mawarire of #ThisFlag movement, told Mangudya that the bond notes, designed to boost exports, would fuel recession in the country that is now set to grow by at least 1,5 percent this year instead of the initially projected 2,7 percent due to lack of foreign direct investment, fears over the country’s indigenization law, policy inconsistencies and other issues.

Zimbabwe’s lead campaigner for #THISFLAG Pastor Evan Mawarire and several activists engaged Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya in Harare today.
The meeting took place at RBZ headquarters building.

High on the agenda was the continued economic meltdown with the imminent introduction of bond notes dominating the debate.

The governor was told that Zimbabweans are rejecting the bond notes as they are illegal.

After the meeting Mawarire handed over a ‘token of appreciation’ to Mangudya.

Maureen Kademaunga, a PHD candidate at Pretoria University, said they told Mangudya to use conventional ways of reviving the economy instead of introducing bond notes.

She said Mangudya wanted to avoid discussions on bond notes, an indication that he will soon introduce the bond notes.
At the same time, Pastor Mawarire said they pressed the governor to listen to people’s discontent over the bond notes, which are likely to devastate the Zimbabwe economy.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to press for significant political and economic reforms before releasing any new lines of credit to Zimbabwe.




In a statement, the Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai and former Finance Minister Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party, said the IMF appears to be ignoring public discontent over the current deteriorating economic and political situation in Zimbabwe.

An IMF delegation is currently visiting Zimbabwe under a Staff Monitored Program. The Bretton Woods institution recently praised Zimbabwe for embarking on what it termed some visible financial reforms but noted that the economic situation is deteriorating fast in the country.

The IMF urged Zimbabwe at a meeting in Lima, Peru, a couple of months ago, to carryout major social, economic and political reforms before getting new lines of credit.

Critics say the government, which is saddled with an external debt of almost $9 billion, is dragging its feet on implementing these reforms.

Deputy spokesperson George Mkhwanazi of the People’s Democratic Party said the IMF should consult all stakeholders before releasing any lines of credit to Zimbabwe.

Related Posts
G40 readies anti-Mnangagwa million march
G40 readies anti-Mnangagwa million march
HARARE - Attempts by war veterans aligned to embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to sabotage next month’s planned “million-man march” against the Midlands godfather by Zanu PF youths associated with ...
READ MORE
ZANU-PF G40 Goes For Broke
ZANU-PF G40 Goes For Broke
ZANU-PF hawks operating under the Generation 40 (G40) moniker are plotting to push for a constitutional amendment to re-introduce a clause that would compel the revolutionary party to have a ...
READ MORE
ZSE proposes $250,000 threshold for alternative market
ZSE proposes $250,000 threshold for alternative market
HARARE– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has proposed to set $250,000 as the minimum share capital for companies intending to list on the country’s planned secondary bourse, but analysts predict that ...
READ MORE
Illicit financial inflows and low tax revenue bedevil Africa’s development
Illicit financial inflows and low tax revenue bedevil Africa’s development
THE biggest threats to Africa’s development are still illicit financial outflows and critically low tax revenue, and countries on the continent cannot continue to finance spending through debt and money ...
READ MORE
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen in a video screengrab as he apologizes for lewd comments he made about women during a statement recorded by his presidential campaign and released via social media after midnight October 8, 2016. Donald J. Trump via Reuters/Handout
A Trump victory would cause a stock market crash and plunge the world into recession
With the United States’ presidential election on November 8, and a series of elections and other political decisions fast approaching in Europe, now is a good time to ask whether ...
READ MORE
Bonus-gate: Cabinet divided over issue
Bonus-gate: Cabinet divided over issue
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s cabinet is now deeply divided over the issue of awarding bonuses to civil servants following the veteran leader’s unexpected outburst against Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa last weekend ...
READ MORE
Mawema: A Rising Zimbabwe Business Star
Mawema: A Rising Zimbabwe Business Star
WASHINGTON D.C. — Zimbabweans in the diaspora continue to raise the country’s flag high through achieving many goals in their respective fields. One such Zimbabwean is Washington D.C-based Vakirai Mawema who was ...
READ MORE
An employee checks U.S. dollar bank-notes at a bank in Hanoi, Vietnam August 12, 2015. Vietnam has widened the trading band for interbank dollar/dong transactions to 2 percent from 1 percent previously to help boost the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, the central bank said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kham
The dollar’s long rally seems to have halted
AT THE beginning of the year the dollar was on a tear. In trade-weighted terms, it had risen by almost 20% since the start of July 2014. With the Federal ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF suspends 87 more officials
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF suspends 87 more officials
ZANU PF has barred 87 officials from holding leadership positions for two years as part of the ongoing root and branch clean-up of party officials accused of plotting to purge ...
READ MORE
People First: A new hope for those in political dustbins
People First: A new hope for those in political dustbins
HE epitomised State authority, royalty and high level of political stamina, outfoxing Zanu PF foes and those who opposed his style of leadership within and outside the ruling party. BY XOLISANI ...
READ MORE
G40 readies anti-Mnangagwa million march
ZANU-PF G40 Goes For Broke
ZSE proposes $250,000 threshold for alternative market
Illicit financial inflows and low tax revenue bedevil
A Trump victory would cause a stock market
Bonus-gate: Cabinet divided over issue
Mawema: A Rising Zimbabwe Business Star
The dollar’s long rally seems to have halted
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF suspends 87 more officials
People First: A new hope for those in

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News