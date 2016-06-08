News Ticker

Woman files lawsuit to challenge RBZ Governor’s Doctorate

8th June 2016

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya gestures during an interview in Harare, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE – A Harare woman has filed a lawsuit in which she is challenging Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor “Dr” John Panonetsa Mangudya to show that he is a holder of a genuine Doctorate degree from a reputable institution and therefore qualifies for his current position at the country’s apex bank.

Yevai Matibiri, of Greystone Park in Harare, says she has reason to believe that the challenges the country is facing, especially regarding the cash shortages, are a result of an inept leadership by Mangudya, whom she say is not qualified to be in the job.

Mangudya does not hold a Doctorate degree, but instead has a fake degree from a fake university. According to the law, the governor of the RBZ should be a holder of at least a Doctorate degree, but Mangudya used his fake degree to land the job.

“It is the way he has been handling the challenges the country is facing—including consulting prophets and n’angas—that has raised eye-brows as regards his suitability for this job,” Matibiri said in her six-page affidavit.

Matibiri says she has it on good authority that Mangudya has not just consulted prophets, but n’angas as well, as
he has no clue on how to solve the country’s liquidity crisis. “It is my contention that the respondent is a conman
who should not be allowed anywhere near that job… the monetary policies of this country are too important as to be left in the hands of fraudsters like First Respondent (Mangudya),” Matibiri said.

“Dr” Mangudya reportedly attained his PhD in Business Administration from an unaccredited institution of higher learning, Washington International University (WIU).

WIU is described by Wikipedia as: “An unaccredited institution of higher education founded in 1994 and currently incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. “It describes itself as a ‘university without borders’
serving clients from around the world via distance education.” Wikipedia said: “Lack of accreditation has consequences for WIU degree holders in some circumstances.

For instance, the Michigan Civil Service Commission lists WIU among unaccredited institutions from which degrees will not be accepted to satisfy educational requirements indicated on job specifications.”

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) lists degrees awarded from WIU as “sub-standard”
meaning according to the THECB in this case, a degree conferred outside the United States by an institution that the coordinating board determined was not the equivalent of an accredited or authorised degree.

The THECB described WIU as having no accreditation from a CB (Coordinating Board) recognised accreditor.

“There are no textbooks to read, curriculum to follow or formal exams to take.” Matibiri cites Mangudya, the minister of Finance Patrick Chinamasa, and President Robert Mugabe as respondents in the matter.

