Mutasa dismisses ‘absurd’ hearing

30th January 2015

FORMER Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa has scoffed at plans by the party’s politburo to drag him to a disciplinary hearing over his alleged acts of misconduct, saying he did not recognise the “so-called disciplinary team” appointed to preside over this case.

The politburo on Wednesday set up a six-member disciplinary committee chaired by Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko to grill Mutasa for allegedly threatening to take Zanu PF to court and roping in Sadc and the African Union in a bid to seek nullification of the party’s December congress resolutions.

Former Zanu PF spokesperson Rugare Gumbo, who spoke on behalf of Mutasa, yesterday described the committee as illegal.

“As far as we are concerned and as far as he is concerned, the so-called team is illegal and he does not recognise the congress that took place in December,” Gumbo said.

Other members of the committee include First Lady Grace Mugabe, political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa, Youth League secretary Pupurai Togarepi and secretary for security Kembo Mohadi.

“His (Mutasa’s) position is very clear that he doesn’t recognise the congress because it was done illegally and there is little they can do. That will remain his position until things are rectified,” Gumbo said.

“Chinamasa has made his position known on Mutasa and regards him as an enemy. He has his position already. There is also Grace, who is the President’s wife, and how can Mutasa be tried by the President’s wife? Kasukuwere has made public statements against Mutasa and it doesn’t work.”

While Kasukuwere, Grace and Togarepi have publicly denounced Mutasa and labelled him “Gamatox”, Chinamasa went a step further and moved a motion in Manicaland last weekend calling for Mutasa’s expulsion.

Gumbo added that preparations of Mutasa’s court challenge of the congress resolutions were at an advanced stage.

He, however, declined to reveal when they would file the court papers.

