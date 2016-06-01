‘Mugabe has never rigged elections’-Magaya

HARARE – Outspoken motor-mouthed self-styled Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder, Walter Magaya yesterday claimed that elections in the country have never been rigged and have always been held under a free and fair environment.

Addressing journalists, Magaya said that Zanu PF has never rigged elections citing that elections in Zimbabwe have always been held in accordance with electoral regulations.

“There has always been free and fair in elections, I have never known of elections being rigged in Zimbabwe,” said Magaya adding that people should not focus on factional fights within some political parties as such fights are normal.

When asked the reasons why Zimbabwean prophets are distancing themselves from political issues contrary to what biblical prophets used to do, he said that government does not allow the church to mingle in national political issues.









Magaya also urged government to seek political advice from prophets saying that politics is rooted in the church.

“Government should seek prophetic voice because politics begins from the church,” he said adding that biblically political leaders used to seek advice from prophets.

He also said that Zimbabwe is the only nation that does not award prophets a chance to speak and advice political leaders on national issues.Commenting on bond notes, Magaya said that bond notes will solve the cash crisis currently prevailing in the country. He however bemoaned the method used in announcing the coming of bond notes.

“I do not see anything wrong with bond notes, they are going to serve as a solution to the cash crisis we are facing,” Magaya said.

He also armour-plated the fact that Zimbabwe needs foreign direct investment to save the country’s sinking economy.“If we do not seek assistance to harnessing the economy, I tell you surely the economy is never going to recover,” said Magaya.

The PHD leader also urged government to fully utilise available resources in order to address food shortages in the country.

Magaya says he is a trillionaire in spirit adding he could not quantify his material wealth.

He made this statement while responding to continued questions over his net worth.

Magaya, who commands a weekly following of over 250 thousand people in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, says he lives a simple life which seems detached from many calling themselves prophets.

“I give 90 percent of whatever I receive. I believe in sharing, just recently I donated a car worth 65 thousand US dollars to a certain family,” he said.

Prophet Magaya is always seen in simple dressing with sandals that makes him likeable in the charismatic and Pentecostal movement, not only in his native country but in the SADC region as well.

He however desisted from attacking those pastors and prophets who run after lavish lifestyle.

“I don’t see anything wrong with people in ministry living a good life because they represent the largest corporation (Kingdom of God) on the earth,” he added.

Magaya also runs one of Zimbabwe’s and possibly Africa’s largest venture funds called Planet Africa. He says he seeks to positively influence the community and change people’s lives through the project.

“Planet Africa is assisting in projects such as building stadiums, residential houses and stimulating entrepreneurship,” he said.

“We have interests in mining and construction and through this initiative we are attracting foreign direct investment into Africa and Zimbabwe.”

Prophet Magaya is optimistic about the future of Zimbabwe and says the President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe is doing everything to make sure there is a turnaround.

He made these remarks at the time when President Mugabe uncharacteristically read an old speech that left opponents saying this questioned his competency as the head of state.

“Zimbabwe is not the first country to go through what it is going through, Germany has faced similar situation in the past,” he said.

Prophet Magaya is set to host one of his largest crusades in South Africa’s capital Pretoria in early October.

Some of his previous crusades have resulted in stampedes and he said his team has since addressed the underlying problems to ensure that similar encounters do not take place.

He recently held a crusade in Botswana with some media suggesting that about half a million people attended the meeting in a country of just over two million people.

Religion remains one of Africa and the world’s emotive and controversial topics with some cases of extreme behaviours manifesting in christain circles such as making people strip naked, eat grass, drink petrol and eat snakes.

But underneath ‘miracles’ being perfomed is a movement of huge sums of money and rising political capital from religious movements which might determine how governments are run going into the future.

Vapositori claim that God had revealed to them that Magaya was not a Man of God, but uses magic and other ungodly antics to lure people to his congregation.

“Yes, they [Vapositori] came. This is the not the first time they have come to me seeking permission. They first came and I said no. They are renewing the effort now. They say they want to capture his things,” Ndanga said.

Ndanga refused to disclose what the Vapositori claimed to have been shown by God that Magaya uses, saying it was an issue they were trying to handle well with his members.

But close sources claim that the vapositori had brought a cocktail of grievances that they said would expose about Magaya should they secure permission from Ndanga and the police. The Vapositori are frothing with anger after Magaya wrote in his booklet titled: Marine Spirits, Mweya Yemumvura in which he claimed Vapositori were “marine spirits from dark kingdom”.

“He [Magaya] has snakes that live in oil. The same oils are given to people as anointing oil. We want to destroy them. God has showed us,” said one of the Vapositori, who refused to be named as the issue was still being handled by Ndanga.

Excerpts of the booklet were broadcasted on his Yadah TV channel. He branded all the white-garment churches as agents of evil spirits with a propensity to threaten congregants with death.

“It is from these Orion and Leviathan spirits of the marine kingdom where false, non-Bible believing white garment churches are derived,” Magaya said in his booklet.

“It is also unfortunate that many people have been deceived to follow or visit these kinds of shrines (masowe) in an effort to go over their problems, yet to no avail.

“Many people who have visited these non-Bible believing churches have had their problems worsened while others have been permanently hooked to them after receiving various continuous serious threats including death (zviga zverufu netsaona) thereby becoming members,” he added.

Magaya’s remarks did not go well with the ACCZ, a grouping over 700 apostolic christian churches in the country. He also received a sharp rebuke from Zanu PF youth provincial chairperson Godwin Gomwe, who warned the charismatic preacher to leave the Vapositori alone.