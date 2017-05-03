Zimbabweans Welcome Coalition, Demand MDC-T Participation

Some Zimbabweans have welcomed a loose coalition that was formed by some opposition parties Tuesday but are warning that the alliance in its current state is not strong enough to wrestle power from Zanu PF in 2018 when Zimbabweans go to the general polls.

Some Zimbabweans say the coalition that was signed by five opposition parties – the MDC led by former Industry Minister Professor Welshman Ncube, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe led by former Energy Minister Elton Mangoma, former Finance Minister and Zanu PF member Simba Makoni’s Mavambo Kusile Dawn party, and two other parties – won’t be able to beat Zanu PF.

Despite this negative perception of the Coalition of Democrats, Harare resident Samuel Chuma, said this move was long overdue.

However, MDC-T activist Laiza Mapepa said any coalition that does not include his party leader, former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, is not a meaningful coalition.

But another Harare inhabitant, Darlington Madzonga, said time was not yet ripe for opposition parties to form such a coalition.

Some people like Keith Charumbira dismissed the Coalition of Democrats or CODE, calling it “a coalition of opportunists”.









Another Harare resident, James Chidhakwa, said any coalition that does not include popular opposition parties was not a credible.

Studio 7 failed to get a comment from Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo though some ruling party supporters like Farai Bwana said even if all opposition parties were to unite, they won’t win

any election against Zanu PF.

Political analyst Earnest Mudzengi, who works with the Media Centre, said there is still a chance for MDC-T and the Zimbabwe People First led by former Vice President Joice Mujuru to be part of the coalition.

Another analyst, Pedzisai Ruhanya of the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute, said if opposition parties participate in the 2018 elections as separate groups, there are high chances that the vote would be split in Zanu PF’s favor.

MDC-T says it is discussing possibilities of forming a coalition with other opposition parties internally while Zimbabwe People First has distanced itself from moves to team up with other parties. – VOA